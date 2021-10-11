CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driving Demand and eCommerce Sales for Vita Coco During Prime Shopping Events

Cover picture for the articleVita Coco has continued to see success from its eCommerce efforts thanks to strong online reviews and being included in Amazon’s “Subscribe & Save” option. The beverage’s dedication to quality products has helped establish a loyal foundation of customers. To continue strengthening its online presence, Vita Coco partnered with Slickdeals...

kamcity.com

Vita Coco Moves Into Chocolate Drinks

Coconut water brand Vita Coco has launched its latest innovation, Choc-o-lot. The chocolate drink is claimed to contain 60% fewer calories and 37% less sugar than most other alternatives on the market. The dairy-free beverage is also rich in potassium and vitamin C which the brand says makes it the “perfect mood-lifting and nutritious chocolatey treat to beat that afternoon slump”.
ETOnline.com

Adidas' Sale: Start Holiday Shopping with 30% Off

Fall is here with winter close behind. That means the holidays are coming up, and if you're not ready for gift shopping, Adidas can help you get into the holiday spirit with a sale! The sales are arriving a bit early this year, but with supply chain issues causing shipping delays, they should help you get holiday gifts to your loved ones on time. Right now through October 19, Adidas is offering up to 30% off your entire purchase when you buy $50 in clothes.
goodhousekeeping.com

Walmart Just Announced Its Top Holiday Toys for 2021

With the holidays near, kids' wish lists are starting to fill up — fast. But with all the games, puzzles, dolls, action figures and STEM toys out there, you might be struggling to narrow down your shopping list to the very best gifts for the special kid in your life. That's where Walmart's Top Holiday Toys list comes in. Like Amazon's highly anticipated toy list, Walmart makes its own predictions for the holiday season's must-have toys each year. And just like we do at the Good Housekeeping Institute's Little Lab, Walmart has real kids test the toys too, so you can be sure you're getting something that has a special sign off by toddlers, tweens or teens themselves.
mediapost.com

Pinterest Digs Deeper Into Ecommerce, Adds Ad Features To Drive Shopping

Pinterest wants to expand shopping on the site to compete with Facebook, and TikTok parent company Bytedance, which partnered with companies such as Shopify and Walmart to launch an international shopping platform. Pinterest already supports shopping features, but it is now launching more features so brands can promote products and...
MarketWatch

Coconut water brand Vita Coco sets IPO terms, plans to raise $224 million

Vita Coco Co., makers of coconut water and other beverages, has set terms for its initial public offering, with plans to raise $224 million. The company will offer 11.5 million shares, expected to price in a range of $18 to $21. Vita Coco would be valued at $1.1 billion at the midpoint of that range. Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc. has agreed to purchase $20 million worth of shares from Verlinvest in a private placement transaction. Vita Coco plans to list on the NASDAQ under the ticker "COCO." Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Credit Suisse, Evercore ISI, Wells Fargo Securities, Guggenheim Securities, Piper Sandler, and William Blairare the underwriters for the deal. Founded in 2004, Vita Coco is based in New York City and had sales of $311 million for the year ending Dec. 31, 2020, up from $284 million the previous year. The Renaissance IPO ETF has slipped 1.7% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 16.4% for the period.
Best Life

Dollar Tree Just Announced a Major Change to Pricing

There are a number of dollar stores across the U.S., but as time's gone on, very few shops have stayed true to their name and managed to continue offering products for just $1. Dollar Tree largely stuck to that price point until 2019, when the retailer began opening new Dollar Tree Plus stores, which offer sections of items for $3 to $5. Then, earlier this year, the Dollar Tree started opening up combo stores, which merge Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, a discount store the former company acquired in 2015. And now, instead of opening up more spin-off stores with new price points, Dollar Tree just announced a major change in pricing for its original brand. Read on to find out what may change the next time you shop at Dollar Tree.
pymnts

Strong Luxury Demand Drives LVMH Sales

Luxury products group LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton on Tuesday (Oct. 12) said its revenue rose 46% from 2020 in the first nine months of the year to 44.2 billion euros (more than $51 billion), including organic growth of 40% from January through September year over year. The company’s organic...
Money Morning

Why Vita Coco Stock Is the Next Buy on Robinhood IPO Access

Vita Coco stock goes public through Robinhood IPO Access soon. Since chances to buy IPO shares are so few and far between, investors will jump at the chance. When an IPO is popular, this can send the stock soaring. But that's not the only reason to expect a pop after the Vita Coco IPO.
goodhousekeeping.com

The Best Walmart Black Friday Sales We Expect to See in 2021

The holiday season is quickly approaching, and if your favorite part of Thanksgiving weekend is the shopping, then you know it's crucial to plan ahead so that you can snag the best deals on Black Friday. Of course, Walmart is one of the most popular places to shop amazing deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday — you can expect to find major discounts on everything from kitchen appliances, smart home devices, bedding, TVs, air fryers and more at the retailer's website and brick-and-mortar stores. So we highly suggest taking a break from planning your Thanksgiving meal to read our guide to finding the best Black Friday 2021 deals at Walmart.
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a HUGE SALE on laptops and TVs today

Whether you’re looking for laptop deals, including HP laptop deals, or 4K TV deals, including TCL TV deals, you’re in luck as Amazon has launched a huge sale today that will let you enjoy discounts on a variety of 4K TVs and laptops. The offers cover different budget ranges, so no matter how much you’re willing to spend, there’s a discount that’s waiting for you.
Inc.com

The rise in e-commerce and online sales during the pandemic is driving an increased demand in marketing jobs. Here are the top skills employers should look for, and how to attract the best talent.

Marketing jobs are trending in a big way, according to LinkedIn. The business network platform recently released a report and this handy infographic showcasing the trends in marketing jobs that arose between the start of stay-at-home orders (March 30, 2020) and the six-month period immediately following. As the pandemic spurred the shift toward virtual jobs, these five marketing roles were ones most posted by employers:
choose901.com

Bella Vita: eCommerce Fulfillment Specialist

-Pull all web orders from the previous night, then prioritize and package orders ready to ship daily. -Transfer orders to warehouse each morning for shipping. -Manage all local deliveries – Prepare routes using software and deliver bridal and local delivery orders 2-3 afternoons per week. - Manage hold shelf of incomplete...
Detroit Free Press

The 48 best sales you can shop this week

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. With just a week left before Indigenous People's Day, tons of retailers are kicking off the holiday early with incredible deals on home, smart-tech, kitchen, fashion and more. If you're in the market for something special, there are plenty of sales you can shop right now.
