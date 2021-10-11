14 New Songs Out Today

Reclaiming tells a story from start to finish. The first track “Backseat,” which was also the project’s first single, reveals a twentysomething dissatisfaction with life that is addressed throughout the album. There is a lot of yearning in the first half of the project. From large pop numbers with false confidence to lo-fi breakup ballads, the top half is honest and dishonest, messy and pure. The turning point happens during “My Eyes Have Dried,” a powerful song about finally getting over a past relationship. From that point onward, the tone of the album shifts toward confidence and love from a truly genuine perspective. The project closes with an ambitious number called “Blazer Days,” which reflects on self-love through loving others. A slow motion outro with psychedelic production and freeform lyrics brings the album and its story to a peaceful end.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 11 DAYS AGO