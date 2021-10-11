14 New Songs Out Today
-- MH CHAOS - "NATURAL BORN KILLER" Rising Chicago hardcore band MH Chaos will release their self-titled debut LP on October 29 via Fast Break! Records and From Within Records, and they've got a bone-crushing, '90s-style sound that takes influence from bands like Merauder, Neglect and Madball. "We draw inspiration from bands from the New York Hardcore scene and beyond but bring what we’ve experienced in our own lives and our experiences from growing up in Chicago hardcore to the forefront of what we create," the band told IDIOTEQ. Get a taste from new single "Natural Born Killer."www.brooklynvegan.com
