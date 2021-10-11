CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

14 New Songs Out Today

By BrooklynVegan Staff
brooklynvegan.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article-- MH CHAOS - "NATURAL BORN KILLER" Rising Chicago hardcore band MH Chaos will release their self-titled debut LP on October 29 via Fast Break! Records and From Within Records, and they've got a bone-crushing, '90s-style sound that takes influence from bands like Merauder, Neglect and Madball. "We draw inspiration from bands from the New York Hardcore scene and beyond but bring what we’ve experienced in our own lives and our experiences from growing up in Chicago hardcore to the forefront of what we create," the band told IDIOTEQ. Get a taste from new single "Natural Born Killer."

www.brooklynvegan.com

Comments / 0

Related
dopecausewesaid.com

Nashville Based Singer-Songwriter Maddy Hicks Releases Her New Album "Reclaiming"

Reclaiming tells a story from start to finish. The first track “Backseat,” which was also the project’s first single, reveals a twentysomething dissatisfaction with life that is addressed throughout the album. There is a lot of yearning in the first half of the project. From large pop numbers with false confidence to lo-fi breakup ballads, the top half is honest and dishonest, messy and pure. The turning point happens during “My Eyes Have Dried,” a powerful song about finally getting over a past relationship. From that point onward, the tone of the album shifts toward confidence and love from a truly genuine perspective. The project closes with an ambitious number called “Blazer Days,” which reflects on self-love through loving others. A slow motion outro with psychedelic production and freeform lyrics brings the album and its story to a peaceful end.
NASHVILLE, TN
gratefulweb.com

Periphery's JAKE BOWEN Releases New Album 'The Daily Sun'

The album’s eight songs don't feel like djent-y riffs transposed to synths — they're simple, tightly crafted tunes: "Mirage," a collaboration with Matt Lange, gently weaves clean and distorted guitars into the software shimmer; "Drifter" recalls vintage Postal Service with its ringing keys and throbbing bass; And the title track rides a sequenced keyboard pattern and hazy programming.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

SahBabii Shares New Song "Switch"

Atlanta rapper SahBabii is one of the more charismatic performers in the city's local hip-hop scene, and he's on track to release his most focused musical effort later this month. Previously, we heard from the artist when he released "Bread Head," which kicked off the rollout for his new album Do It For Demon, which is named in honor of his late friend. With the project set to commemorate the life of Sah's fallen friend Demon, the rapper has officially come through with the second single from his upcoming body of work, titled "Switch."
MUSIC
SFGate

Wale, J. Cole Reunite for New Song 'Poke it Out'

Wale and J. Cole reunite for new song “Poke it Out.” The rappers last collaborated on 2018’s “My Boy – Freestyle.” The new track will appear on the D.C. rapper’s upcoming studio album, Folarin 2, which arrives on October 22nd via Warner Records. The flirtatious Cool & Dre beat-laced song...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Florida State
revolution935.com

“Best of Today #Release” – New EDM music out now

Are you hungry for new music? The guys from EDM Lab every Friday propose their list of new #EDM music out. From “Best of Today #Release” – Friday 1, October 2021:. » Alesso, Marshmello – Chasing Starts (VIP Mix) » Loud Luxury – Safe With Me (Damon Sharpe Remix) »...
MUSIC
Majic 93.3

The 13 Best New Songs This Week

Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Brandi Carlile’s new album "In These Silent Days" out today

In These Silent Days, the highly anticipated new album from six-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, performer, producer and New York Times Best Selling author Brandi Carlile, is out today on Low Country Sound/Elektra Records. Stream/purchase HERE. In celebration of the release, Carlile was featured on “CBS This Morning” earlier today...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Tweedy
Person
Tim Hecker
Person
Jeff Rosenstock
Person
Brian Eno
brooklynvegan.com

18 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week in heavy music, we got the new Dying Wish, Full of Hell, and Frontierer albums, all three of which you can read about in Notable Releases, and you can head to Invisible Oranges' Upcoming Metal Releases to read up on the new Enslaved, Ministry, Churchburn, Light of the Morning Star, and more. Also out this week is KK Downing's new Judas Priest offshoot KK's Priest. We also got new singles from Converge's Blood Moon project, Mastodon, Ghost, Oranssi Pazuzu, Lock Up (At The Gates, Napalm Death, etc), Serpents of Shiva (Terror), Pressure Cracks, and more. Read on for all the metal, hardcore, and -adjacent songs we posted this week...
ROCK MUSIC
thecountrynote.com

Brandon Lay Goes “Back Home” With New Song Out Now

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – EMI Records Nashville artist Brandon Lay cranks up the country nostalgia with a brand-new song, “Back Home,” out now. Putting small towns back on the map, the high-energy honky tonker sets the scene for when “love was sweet and life was good.” “Back Home” was written by Lay with Lynn Hutton, and produced by Jonathan Singleton.
NASHVILLE, TN
q106fm.com

Listen to new AFI song, “Caught”

The tune had originally been recorded for the “Miss Murder” group’s new album, Bodies, which was released in June, but didn’t make the final track list. It ended up being used in a short film inspired by Bodies called Where We Used to Meet, directed by Kes Glozier. “We were...
MUSIC
wfav951.com

Mastadon Releases New Song ‘Teardrinker’

Mastodon has released the new video for their new song “Teardrinker. The song is from their upcoming album Hushed And Grim, which is due out on October 29th. Check out the “Hushed And Grim” track listing below. 01. Pain With An Anchor. 02. The Crux. 03. Sickle And Peace. 04....
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Studios#Music News#Brooklyn#Icelandic#Blackgaze#Mh Chaos#Within Records#Neglect#Au#Capacities
The Quietus

Arca Reveals New Song, 'Incendio'

The Spanish-language track was co-produced with Spanish artist Omar. Arca has shared a new song, titled 'Incendio'. The Spanish-language track was co-produced with Spanish artist Omar, AKA Mark Luva, and follows on from an EP, Madre, that Arca released at the start of the year. You can listen to 'Incendio' above.
MUSIC
940wfaw.com

AFI Release New Song

AFI has shared a new song “Caught.” The previously-unreleased song was recorded while the band was making their newest album, Bodies. AFI first shared the song with fans at the premiere of Where We Used To Meet, the brand new short film by Kes Glozier. The new track will be available on a limited 7″ vinyl.
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Pitchfork

Mitski Releasing New Song Tomorrow

Mitski will be sharing new music tomorrow. A new post on her social media channels indicates that a new song will be released at 10 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday, October 5. Check out the post below. After the release of her album Be the Cowboy in June 2019, Mitski announced...
MUSIC
metalinjection

THE WEEKLY INJECTION: New Releases From TRIVIUM, BLOOD RED THRONE, and More Out Today – 10/8

This week’s new heavy metal releases include cozy shoegaze metal, bloody death metal, and more! To the metals…. Until this week I was unaware of Blanket, but with a name like "Blanket" I had to hear what their deal was. Turns out, Blanket are fucking sick. They remind me of Junius, Nothing, and Deftones with the occasional grim moment and fancier drum foot-work. Then the album is topped off by a couple guest spots from Kadeen France (Loathe) and GosT.
ROCK MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Greensky Bluegrass share new song 'Monument' plus new album out in January

Today, the forward-thinking Americana/alt-bluegrass torch bearers Greensky Bluegrass have shared “Monument,” the first sampling from Stress Dreams, the band’s eighth studio album, due out on January 21 via Thirty Tigers. “I enlisted the help of my buddy Chris Gelbuda to help turn a bunch of ideas that I had had...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Watch Surfbort’s “Big Star” video from new Linda Perry-produced album that’s out today

Brooklyn punks Surfbort are back with a new album, Keep on Truckin', that's out today. The band made it with producer, songwriter and onetime Four Non Blondes leader Linda Perry. Singer Dani Miller says that with the album, the band is aiming to remind us that "we're all geniuses and idiots, and that love, humor, magic, and the human sitting next to you are the only antidote to the capitalist hellscape.” You can stream the whole thing below.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy