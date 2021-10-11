Puppy Recovered After Being Stolen From Pacifica Home; Suspect Arrested

PACIFICA (CBS SF) — A puppy was recovered after being stolen from a home in Pacifica and a suspect was arrested, police said Monday. On Saturday at about 3:40 p.m., officers were called to a home on the 100 block of Shoreview Ave. by a resident who reported a nine-month Yorkshire terrier mix was taken from the front yard of the home some 20 minutes prior. Pacifica police said the theft was captured on surveillance video.