CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pacifica, CA

Puppy Recovered After Being Stolen From Pacifica Home; Suspect Arrested

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePACIFICA (CBS SF) — A puppy was recovered after being stolen from a home in Pacifica and a suspect was arrested, police said Monday. On Saturday at about 3:40 p.m., officers were called to a home on the 100 block of Shoreview Ave. by a resident who reported a nine-month Yorkshire terrier mix was taken from the front yard of the home some 20 minutes prior. Pacifica police said the theft was captured on surveillance video.

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Bill Clinton in hospital for non-COVID-related infection

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to a Southern California hospital Tuesday with an infection but he is “on the mend,” his spokesman said. Clinton, 75, was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday evening for a non-COVID-related infection, Angel Ureña said Thursday in a statement.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Pacifica, CA
Lifestyle
City
Pacifica, CA
Pacifica, CA
Pets & Animals
Local
California Pets & Animals
Pacifica, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS News

John Deere workers strike

More than 10,000 John Deere workers are on strike after contract negotiations broke down. Charlie De Mar has more.
LABOR ISSUES
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel moves against Bannon, sets contempt vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has moved aggressively against close Trump adviser Steve Bannon, swiftly scheduling a vote to recommend criminal contempt charges against the former White House aide after he defied a subpoena. The chairman of the special committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

US to restore full pension of FBI official fired under Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has won back his full pension as part of a settlement of his lawsuit arising from his firing during the Trump administration more than three years ago, his lawyers announced Thursday. McCabe, a frequent target of then-President Donald Trump’s ire, was...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puppies#Pacifica Home#Cbs Sf

Comments / 0

Community Policy