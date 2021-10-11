CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enid, OK

See The World’s Tallest Fresh-Cut Christmas Tree

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleENID, OK — The whopping 140’ tall, fresh-cut Christmas tree, “Christ Tree,” will be arriving and will make its glorious debut on October 13, 2021, at the estimated time of 6 p.m. CST. Please note, this is subject to change due to unexpected travel occurrences. For the most real-time updates regarding the tree’s arrival as it makes its journey, please visit the official Facebook page for The One Enid at www.facebook.com/TheOneEnid.

