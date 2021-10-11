CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Dog the Bounty Hunter's Brian Laundrie Show Preemptively Rejected From Major Network, Report Says

By Stephen Andrew
Popculture
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman has been aiding in the Brian Laundrie search for a few weeks now, and along the way, he's said to have been hoping to make a TV show or special out of the hunt. Now, however, a new report indicates that Chapman's prospective show was preemptively rejected by at least one major network. According to TMZ, a source close to the situation stated that Chapman has not pitched to his old network, CMT, but added that he'd likely be turned down anyway. The source explained that the reasoning is not personal but, rather, simply due to the network refocusing their programming on country music-related content.

popculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star's Son Shares New Photo on the Hunt

Leland Chapman may have left his family's beloved series Dog the Bounty Hunter back in 2012, but he is still following in his father Duane "Dog" Chapman's footsteps. Chapman, who like his father is a bail bondsman and bounty hunter, recently gave fans an up-close look at his day job as he was on the hunt for criminals.
TV & VIDEOS
AceShowbiz

Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks Brian Laundrie Is Not Well as Search Becomes 'More Dangerous'

The 'Dog's Most Wanted' star has handed over evidence found at a Florida park and believed to be related to the missing fugitive to police so that it can be examined for DNA. AceShowbiz - Dog the Bounty Hunter has shared an update on his search for Brian Laundrie. After days of looking for the fugitive's trails, the reality TV star is convinced that the fiance of Gabby Petito (Gabrielle Petito) is still alive because his profile does not meet someone who is suicidal.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Brian Laundrie reportedly shared cryptic messages on Pinterest

Gabby Petito’s missing boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, apparently shared cryptic and foreboding images and messages on Pinterest – including one last month that read: "Don’t try to find me. I have finally escaped my ‘master’s’ wicked clutches," according to a report. The 23-year-old, who has been named a person of interest...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Florida State
State
Wyoming State
Ok Magazine

Brian Laundrie's Family Breaks Silence In Gabby Petito's Mysterious Death As Influencer's Uncle Cries 'Cover-Up'

Brian Laundrie’s family has broken their silence in regards to their son's fiancée Gabby Petito’s death. “May Gabby rest in peace,” the family of the person of interest in Gabby’s mysterious death said in a statement released on Wednesday, September 22. Article continues below advertisement. Following the short comment, the...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
97.3 The Dawg

Tip Sniffed Out By Dog The Bounty Hunter Leads To New Information On Brian Laundrie

As it turns out, a reality TV star has helped add new context to the hunt that is currently underway for Brian Laundrie. Reports say that after visiting the family home of Brian Laundrie, Dog the Bounty Hunter began investigating a tip about a Florida campsite. After a public records request, reports show confirmation from the family's lawyer that Brian Laundrie and his parents were together at the very same campsite just days before Gabby Petito was reported missing.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Dog the Bounty Hunter May Face Serious Charges If He Tries Apprehending Brian Laundrie Against His Will

More bad news for Dog the Bounty Hunter surrounding his involvement with the Gabby Petito case. He’s been operating his own personal investigation and search for Brian Laundrie despite its potentially hazardous legal repercussions. To recap, the reality star is not actually licensed to hunt for fugitives in Florida. Moreover, using the term “bounty hunter” there actually breaks laws in and of itself. The legally cleared professional term is actually a “bail agent.”
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beth Chapman
Outsider.com

Dog the Bounty Hunter Hit With $1.3 Million Lawsuit During Brian Laundrie Search

Dog the Bounty Hunter has found himself in the middle of controversy yet again. And we aren’t talking about the Brian Laundrie search here. It turns out that Dog the Bounty Hunter —real name Duane Chapman — is being hit with a hefty $1.3 million lawsuit that is accusing him of being racist and homophobic. This all stems from both before and after the filming of his reality show, Dog Unleashed.
LAW
thewoodyshow.com

Dog The Bounty Hunter To Meet With A Member Of Brian Laudrie's Family

Editor's note: A statement made by Duane 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Chapman included in this article is purely speculation in relation to an ongoing and open investigation in which no individual has been charged as of Tuesday, October 12, 2021. Duane 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Chapman wants to speak with...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Major Network#A E#Wgn America
TheDailyBeast

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Wild Wedding: Slashed Tires, Paint-Throwing Threats, and Family Drama

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s wedding to his sixth wife, Francie Frane, saw as much drama as one of his eponymous reality shows. One guest at the Colorado ceremony said their tires had been slashed. Another said that a “mysterious pungent odor” remained in their car long after the party of 100 people ended. The couple upped the number of security guards and guard dogs present after they received an anonymous threat of paint-throwing to ruin the bride’s dress. Dog’s daughters, 22-year-old Bonnie and 28-year-old Cecily, were not invited to the ceremony. A schism between Dog, legal name Duane Chapman, and daughters has widened in recent months after Bonnie and Cecily accused their father of cheating on their mother Beth and making racist and homophobic remarks. Chapman had promised never to remarry after Beth died in 2019. Bonnie said Frane traveled on a plane while knowing she was infected with COVID-19.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Brian Laundrie - update: Sister accused of lying about brother as Navy SEALs join Dog the Bounty Hunter

Brian Laundrie’s sister, Cassie, has been accused of lying on Good Morning America after her family’s lawyer, Steven Bertolino, confirmed that she spoke with her brother on 6 September during a camping trip in Fort DeSoto.New bodycam footage of the 12 August incident between Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie — only now released by the Moab police — reveals that Petito told officers that Mr Laundrie hit her.Meanwhile, Dog the Bounty Hunter claims he is ‘closing in’ on Mr Laundrie, and is “getting calls like crazy” providing him tips on the man’s whereabouts. The bounty hunter also revealed he...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Monster Hunter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Dog the Bounty Hunter Says Brian Laundrie Posted 'Demonic-Looking Things' Before Gabby Petito Disappearance, but It's Not What You Think

The rumor mill and reports on Brian Laundrie, especially those connected to Dog the Bounty Hunter, continue to interest the public and raise questions about what happened. While Dog the Bounty Hunter's actions and motivations remain in question, online sleuths and onlookers are trying to piece together some narrative they can follow. Sometimes this can be questionable or misguided.
PETS
Outsider.com

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughter Makes ‘Appreciation Post’ Amid Manhunt: ‘My Dad Is a Superhero’

Dog the Bounty Hunter continues his search for Brian Laundrie, but there may be some rough waters ahead. Mid-search this week, he received some not-so-friendly mail with a hefty price tag. Actually, he discovered a $1.3 million lawsuit against him relating to some of his more controversial acts of the past. This comes just after his stepdaughter went public with some pretty inflammatory comments of her own.
ANIMALS
New York Post

Brian Laundrie’s mom called cops on Dog the Bounty Hunter, audio reveals

Brian Laundrie’s mother called the cops on Dog the Bounty Hunter — even though the fugitive chaser is helping in the search to find her missing son, new audio reveals. Dispatch audio has emerged of Roberta Laundrie siccing the cops on TV personality Duane Lee Chapman, who was seen Saturday banging on the door of the North Port, Florida, home where Brian and his girlfriend Gabby Petito lived, Fox News reported.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Stepdaughter Says FBI ‘Is Never Going To Let’ Him Catch Brian Laundrie

Since Gabby Petito’s death up-roared the nation, one notable reality TV star has stepped in. Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman has single-mindedly decided he will track down person-of-interest Brian Laundrie and bring Gabby’s case to justice. While his mission is intriguing to some and entertaining to others, it’s also causing Dog’s step-daughter to question his motives.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy