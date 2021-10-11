Dog the Bounty Hunter's Brian Laundrie Show Preemptively Rejected From Major Network, Report Says
Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman has been aiding in the Brian Laundrie search for a few weeks now, and along the way, he's said to have been hoping to make a TV show or special out of the hunt. Now, however, a new report indicates that Chapman's prospective show was preemptively rejected by at least one major network. According to TMZ, a source close to the situation stated that Chapman has not pitched to his old network, CMT, but added that he'd likely be turned down anyway. The source explained that the reasoning is not personal but, rather, simply due to the network refocusing their programming on country music-related content.popculture.com
