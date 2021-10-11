Ricky Starks On When He Was Cleared From Neck Injury, Being Grateful He Got Time Off
Ricky Starks has clarified when he was cleared to return to the ring after his neck injury, and discussed he was off AEW TV for so long after that point. As you may recall, Starks suffered a slight neck fracture back in April during a match with Hangman Page on AEW Dynamite. He returned in July and defeated Brian Cage to win the FTW Title in July, but was kept out of action after that until his return on AEW Dark last month.411mania.com
