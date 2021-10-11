CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buccaneers' Tom Brady: Listed as limited on report

The Buccaneers listed Brady (thumb) as a limited participant on Monday's estimated practice report, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports. Though Brady could have his practice reps capped on a short week after he hurt the thumb on his throwing hand in Sunday's blowout win over the Dolphins, head coach Bruce Arians suggested the injury won't prevent the veteran quarterback from playing Thursday against the Eagles. The 44-year-old turned in another huge performance in the Buccaneers' Week 5 rout, completing 30 of 41 attempts for 411 yards and a season-high five touchdowns.

Comments / 0

