SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Concho Clay Studio will open in October 2021, according to a press release from the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, where the studio is housed. The studio serves as a branch of the museum's education programs and its goal is to provide art education for adults. The studio also offers one-time events for the community such as visiting artist workshops, date nights and holiday sales.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO