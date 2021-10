We’ve got a lot to get to here, with a quarter (or so) of the season in the books …. • I’m not sure why people were so quick to write their Zeke Elliott eulogies, but here we are now, four weeks into the season, and Elliott’s numbers: 64 carries, 342 yards, 4 TDs, and a 5.3-yards per carry average. Which projects to a 267-carry, 1,464-yard, 16-TD season that would rank with his best as a pro. And that’s saying something for a versatile, 230-pound back who’s been the best at his position over his six years in the league.

