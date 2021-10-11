CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Pandemic Has Caused Highest Gas Prices In Illinois For Years

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nrNFG_0cO67Hwf00

By Alina Panek

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois has not seen gas prices this high in seven years due to the limited production strained by the pandemic and higher oil prices.

The state’s average is at $3.41 a gallon, while Chicago remains higher at almost $3.82 a gallon.

Illinois is in the top 10 nationally of largest weekly increases, tied with Delaware, at 10 cents a week. The key driver of this price is the cost of crude oil, according to AAA. Bent Crude hit nearly $84 a barrel, up $10 in the past month.

“…Last week’s decision by OPEC and its oil-producing allies to not increase production further only exacerbated the upward momentum for crude oil prices,” said Andrew Gross with AAA.

Last time gas prices were this high was in October 2014.

According to AAA, they are not expecting it to get better. It might be a cold winter this year.

Comments / 8

cram it clowny
3d ago

No it was low until the Biden administration said it was going to stop the keystone pipeline, other pipelines and stop the use of fossil fuels before any other system was in place to take over. Biden made this problem

Reply(5)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
alabamanews.net

Why Are Gas Prices So High?

Commuting to work or school has been expensive lately. You’ve probably noticed the high gas prices when filling up your tank. What does this mean, not just for Alabama, but also for the country?. Gas prices have been abnormally high recently and it doesn’t look like that’s going to change...
TRAFFIC
CBS Tampa

‘Everything Has Gone Sky High’: From Groceries To Gas, Prices Skyrocketing And Could Get Worse

WALTHAM, MASSACHUSETTS (CBS) – “The meat is above and beyond all right?” Fadia Chamoun of Lexington, Massachusetts lamented as she packed her trunk full of groceries. “It has gone sky high. Everything has gone sky high and it’s extremely sad.” If it feels like lately everything is more expensive, that’s because it is. “The government [just] released that prices over the past 12 months have increased 5.4% and that marks the fifth month in a row of over 5% price increases,” Boston University Questrom School of Business professor Jay Zagorsky explained. “That means that roughly every 14 or 15 years, all prices...
TRAFFIC
regionnewssource.org

Natural Gas Prices To Cause Higher NIPSCO Bills

Due to current market price projections for natural gas and assuming normal winter weather, NIPSCO natural gas customers could expect to see increased costs this winter compared to last year, which is a trend across much of the country. Each year, NIPSCO and other Indiana energy providers provide a forecast...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Traffic
State
Delaware State
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Industry
Chicago, IL
Industry
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Traffic
Local
Illinois Business
KCTV 5

Missouri & Kansas gas prices reach highest point since 2014

MISSOURI (KCTV) -- The average gallon of gasoline in Missouri costs $2.97, the highest cost for fuel in the state since 2014. Kansas gas prices carry the same distinction, standing at $3 per gallon, according to data compiled by the American Automobile Association. Missouri gas prices have risen, on average,...
MISSOURI STATE
KTSM

El Pasoans continue to pay highest prices for gas in state

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Thursday, officials with AAA Texas released their latest Texas Weekend Gas Watch.  According to their research, the statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.93 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, six cents more than on this day last week and is $1.07 more per gallon compared to this […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Oil And Gas
wnewsj.com

Surging crude oil prices point to more pain at the pump; gas prices highest in 7 years

CINCINNATI — The national average price for a gallon of gas rose 8 cents on the week to reach $3.27, the highest price since October 2014. The increasing gas prices — at a time of year when they are typically falling — is primarily due to the surging price of crude oil, which crept above $80 per barrel Friday, before edging slightly lower at the close of the day.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
wjbc.com

Gas prices in Illinois up 10 cents over the week

BLOOMINGTON – Illinois gas prices have risen 10 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.44 a gallon. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Illinois is priced at $3.09 while the most expensive is $3.99. Gas prices in the state are 19 cents higher than a...
ILLINOIS STATE
WEKU

Kentucky's gas price jump second highest in the U.S.

Triple A is reporting Kentucky is experiencing higher gasoline prices at a greater rate than most other states. Kentucky ranks only behind Washington D.C. for the largest weekly jump in prices at the pump, coming in with a 16-cent increase. The Commonwealth’s average price at 3.08 is 18 cents more than a month ago and a dollar 9 higher than a year ago.
KENTUCKY STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Gas prices surge to highest levels since October 2014

BALTIMORE, MD—The national average price for a gallon of gas rose 8 cents on the week to reach $3.27, according to AAA. This is the highest price since October 2014 and is primarily due to the surging price of crude oil, which crept above $80 bbl before edging slightly lower. “The key driver for this recent rise in the price … Continue reading "Gas prices surge to highest levels since October 2014" The post Gas prices surge to highest levels since October 2014 appeared first on Nottingham MD.
TRAFFIC
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
44K+
Followers
19K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy