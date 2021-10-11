CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NC

Iredell Sheriff's Office arrests Hudson man on narcotics charges

By Staff reports
Statesville Record & Landmark
 3 days ago

A Hudson man is facing narcotics charges after a chase, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said. Roger Oniel Thomas Jr., 27, was charged with trafficking cocaine by possession, trafficking cocaine by transport and possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, all felonies, and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing to elude arrest, failure to heed lights and siren and driving while license is revoked. A magistrate set bond at $250,000.

