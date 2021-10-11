ETSU football cracks top 10 in FCS polls
East Tennessee State football coach Randy Sanders is focused on the task at hand. Depending on the scenario, it’s usually the next play, the next series or the next game. However, the coach admits he’s enjoying the Bucs’ current success — which includes the offense averaging 39.3 points per game. The Bucs (6-0 overall, 3-0 Southern Conference) are currently No. 10 in the FCS media and coaches’ polls, the first top-10 ranking for the program since Oct. 11, 1997.www.johnsoncitypress.com
