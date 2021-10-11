CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTO: Longest Plane Ever Built Lands at DIA ⁠— Still No Parking Though

By Shelby
94.3 The X
94.3 The X
 4 days ago
A rare sight: The longest single-aisle plane ever built touched down at Denver International Airport, which is almost as rare as finding an empty parking spot these days. If you've been to DIA lately, you may've noticed a few strange things happening, and we're actually not even talking about alien conspiracy theories. We're talking about the insane lack of parking, record car theft and whatever the heck is going on with Southwest Airlines right now.

