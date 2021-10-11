Nobel Prize in economics awarded to Joshua Angrist
Joshua D. Angrist ’82 was awarded the 2021 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel. Angrist shares half of the award with Guido W. Imbens of the Stanford Graduate School of Business "for their methodological contributions to the analysis of causal relationships." The other half of the award goes to David Card of the University of California at Berkeley "for his empirical contributions to labour economics."www.oberlin.edu
