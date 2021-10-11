CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man broke into woman’s apartment, stabbed the woman more than 50 times and beat her 17-year-old cousin to death with a hammer; sentenced

Lawrence Post
Lawrence Post
 3 days ago
According to the court documents, the 34-year-old defendant was sentenced to 112 years in prison on Friday. Prosecutors say the man was convicted in July for his role in the 2018 fatal home invasion that resulted in the gruesome deaths of the two occupants. Both victims died of blunt force trauma. Prosecutors say the 34-year-old defendant is the final man to be convicted and sentenced out of three total conspirators.

Gerald Ryan
3d ago

Just put him on his knees and put the pistol at the base of his skull and pull the trigger game over

Guess Me
3d ago

Rent a tree limb shredder ,open the speed wide open tie his hands behind his back ,and slowly ease him in the shredder feet first real slow so he can enjoy it real good……….’’’

robert radelich
3d ago

death is the only sentence fitting to save the victims family more heartache and tax payers from paying for his everything while incarcerated until he dies naturally

Lawrence Post

Lawrence Post

