Man broke into woman’s apartment, stabbed the woman more than 50 times and beat her 17-year-old cousin to death with a hammer; sentenced

An Arkansas farmer has been sentenced to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to the rape and murder of nurse Sydney Sutherland.Quake Lewellyn, 29, reversed his not guilty plea at a court appearance on Friday after entering a plea deal with prosecutors to avoid the death penalty.Prosecutors dismissed charges of kidnapping and abuse of a corpse.Ms Sutherland, 25, vanished in August 2020 while out jogging near Newport, Arkansas.After her disappearance, Lewellyn joined volunteers searching for Ms Sutherland and became a member of a Facebook group dedicated to finding her.She was found two days after her disappearance in a shallow...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO