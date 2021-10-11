Man broke into woman’s apartment, stabbed the woman more than 50 times and beat her 17-year-old cousin to death with a hammer; sentenced
According to the court documents, the 34-year-old defendant was sentenced to 112 years in prison on Friday. Prosecutors say the man was convicted in July for his role in the 2018 fatal home invasion that resulted in the gruesome deaths of the two occupants. Both victims died of blunt force trauma. Prosecutors say the 34-year-old defendant is the final man to be convicted and sentenced out of three total conspirators.lawrencepost.com
