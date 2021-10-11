CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Hemp and E-Liquid Products Maker Savage Enterprises Announces Quarter-Over-Quarter Revenue Growth of 100%

dallassun.com
 3 days ago

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / Industry-leading e-liquid and hemp-derived cannabinoid-infused products manufacturer Savage Enterprises ('Savage') today announced that during the third quarter of 2021 it achieved quarter-over-quarter growth in unaudited revenue of 100%, to $20,048,764 from approximately $10,000,000, and up from $5,262,603 in the first quarter, primarily driven by the growth of its award-winning hemp products brand Delta Extrax , under which Savage sells hemp-derived delta-8-THC, delta-9-THC, delta-10-THC, THC-P, THC-O, HHC, and other emerging cannabinoid products.

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Pathlock Closes Third Quarter with Record Enterprise Adoption

Access Orchestration Leader Partners with World Leading Enterprises, Securing Commitments from Seven Fortune 1000 Customers, to Enforce Controls in Complex IT Environments. Pathlock, the leading provider of unified access orchestration, announced the company’s most successful third quarter since inception. The company closed Q3 of 2021 with a record-breaking number of new enterprise partnerships, including new strategic commitments from seven Fortune 1000 customers. Pathlock’s depth of functionality and breadth of integrations provided the peace-of-mind and trust needed to secure these commitments against key industry competitors.
TECHNOLOGY
dallassun.com

Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold Outlook

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Fortitude Gold Corp. (OTCQB:FTCO) (the 'Company') announces preliminary third quarter production of 11,478 gold ounces. The Company also maintains its 2021 production Outlook upper range of 45,000 gold ounces. Fortitude Gold is a gold producer, developer, and explorer with operations in Nevada, U.S.A.
METAL MINING
dallassun.com

CGS International Acquires Rights to Organic Plant Enhancers

QUEZON CITY, PHILIPPINES / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / CGS International, Inc. (the 'Company' or 'CGSI') (OTC PINK:CGSI), a publicly traded, fully reporting emerging growth company, is pleased to that it has acquired the rights to certain organic plant enhancers. World Agri Minerals ('WAM'), a sole proprietorship formerly owned...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
talkbusiness.net

P.A.M. earnings rise 256%, revenue up 50% in third quarter

Tontitown-based carrier P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. posted record revenue and operating results in the third quarter as it improved at navigating customer disruptions. After the markets closed Thursday (Oct. 14), the carrier reported net income increased by 255.9% to $21.4 million, or $1.87 per share, in the third quarter, from $6 million, or 52 cents per share, in the same period in 2020. Revenue rose 50.1% to $183.1 million, from $121.9 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Canopy Growth enters agreement to buy Wana Brands, with deal including cash payment of nearly $300 mln

The U.S.-listed shares of Canopy Growth Corp. rose 2.0% in prmarket trading Thursday, after the Canada-based cannabis company announced an agreement to buy Wana Brands, which the company says is the number one edibles brand in North America by market share. The deal will go into effect once THC becomes federally permissable in the U.S. The deal is structured as three separate option agreements, with Canopy making an upfront cash payment of $297.5 million as consideration for entering into the agreements. When the rights to acquire each Wana entity is exercised, Canopy will make a payment equal to 15% of the fair market value of such entity at the time the option is exercised. " Wana'sleadership position and ongoing expansion across the U.S. bolsters Canopy Growth's product, brand, and geographic exposure to the U.S. cannabis market upon federal permissibility," the companies said in a statement. Canopy's stock has tumbled 35.7% over the past three months, while the Cannabis ETF has dropped 22.1% and the S&P 500 has eased 0.2%.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Snipp Interactive Forecasts Record Profitable Quarterly Revenue of over USD 5.3 Million for Q3 2021

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ('Snipp' or the 'Company') (TSXV:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce that it has generated the highest ever quarterly revenue in the Company's history with the revenue for Q3 2021 forecasted to exceed USD $5.3 million. This milestone reflects more than 145% year-over-year revenue growth from Q3 2020 which had revenue of USD 2.1 million and over 75% revenue growth from Q2 2021 which had revenue of USD 3.0 million. Over the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company has recorded approximately USD 11 million in revenue which is over 65% higher than the comparable nine months in 2020 which had revenue of USD 6.5 million and over 25% higher than the entire twelve months in 2020 which had revenue of USD 8.7 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Winters
martechseries.com

Inuvo Announces Preliminary Third Quarter 2021 Revenue of $16.5 Million, 79% Year-Over-Year Growth

Inuvo, Inc., a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that serves brands and agencies, announced preliminary unaudited revenue for the third quarter of 2021 totaling an estimated $16.5 million, an increase of approximately 79% year-over-year, as compared to the third quarter of 2020, and approximately 31% sequentially as compared to the second quarter of 2021. IntentKey and ValidClick revenues are expected to be up roughly 62% and 21% sequentially.
MARKETS
etftrends.com

Marathon Shows 91% Production Increase Quarter Over Quarter

Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) published an unaudited bitcoin production and miner installation update for September 2021 on Monday that showed a 91% production increase quarter over quarter. According to the report, Marathon produced 1,252.4 bitcoin during Q3, and 340.6 new coins in September alone. The company currently holds approximately 7,035...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

GrowGeneration announces mutual termination of HGS acquisition, revises guidance to reflect move

U.S. specialty hydroponic and organic garden center operator GrowGeneration Corp. said Wednesday it has terminated its acquisition agreement with HGS Hydro in a mutual decision, but that the two companies will continue to develop a working relationship. "This was a difficult decision regarding the HGS Hydro acquisition, but following appropriate due diligence and capital allocation analysis, we decided to mutually terminate the acquisition," CEO Darren Lampert said in a statement. The company updated its third-quarter guidance to reflect the move and said it now expects revenue to range from $114 million to $116 million, below the FactSet consensus of...
HOME & GARDEN
Flight Global.com

Gol foresees 50% drop in third-quarter revenue versus 2019 level

Brazilian low-cost carrier Gol expects to report third-quarter net operating revenue down 50% from the same period of pre-pandemic 2019. Gol projects that it generated R$1.8 billion ($325 million) in the quarter. Additionally, the carrier estimates in an 11 October investor update that it operated 84% of the routes it had operated in the third quarter of 2019, with an average load factor of 82%.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hemp#Nicotine#Hhc#Irvine#Savage Enterprises#Delta Extrax#Cfo
bitcoinist.com

NAGA Reports Record Quarter with 157% Growth YOY: Close to USD 21 Million in Revenue and USD 5.2 Million Preliminary EBITDA in Q3 2021

Total revenue for 2021 already over USD 48 million. Trading revenues from cryptocurrencies increased significantly. Hamburg, October 11, 2021 – NAGA Group AG (XETRA: N4G, ISIN: DE000A161NR7), provider of the social network for trading, cryptocurrencies and payments NAGA.com, has announced its unaudited preliminary group figures for the 3rd quarter of 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Victorian Plumbing FY revenues up more than a quarter

Online bathroom products retailer Victorian Plumbing Group said on Thursday that its trading year ended 30 September had finished "positively". Victoria Plumbing stated revenues had grown roughly 29% year-on-year, reflecting strong trading in the first three quarters of the year, more subdued market conditions as lockdown restrictions were eased, and improving customer demand in September.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CNET

Samsung expects highest-ever quarterly revenue in third quarter

Samsung's rebound from the tech slowdown and pandemic lockdown appears to be gaining steam. The Korean electronics giant said Thursday that it expects its operating profit for the third quarter to come in at 12.25 trillion won ($13.2 billion), an increase of nearly 28% compared with the year-ago period. Samsung also pegged its revenue for the three-month period ended Sept. 30 at about 73 trillion won ($61.2 billion), which would be the company's highest-ever quarterly revenue, edging out its quarterly result from a year ago.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
kitco.com

Osisko Gold Royalties reports strong revenue in third quarter

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Importantly, Osisko said it had recorded preliminary revenues of C$50.0 million during the third quarter (Q3 2020: $41.2...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
dallassun.com

Savage Enterprises Launches a Flavored Shot Containing 75 mg of Hemp-Derived Delta-9-THC Under Its Delta Extrax Brand

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Award-winning e-liquid and hemp-derived cannabinoid-infused products manufacturer Savage Enterprises ('Savage') is elated to announce its latest addition to the Delta Extrax catalog: a one-ounce Blue Raspberry Slushie Shot containing 75 mg of flavored, hemp-derived Delta-9-THC. This new product has been launched under Savage's prominent, award-winning brand, Delta Extrax, and is available for purchase at www.DeltaExtrax.com and through distributors nationwide. Delta-9-THC is an exceptionally popular cannabinoid found in cannabis.
RETAIL
Benzinga

Antelope Enterprise Clocks 26% Revenue Growth In 1H

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: AEHL) reported revenue growth of 25.9% year-over-year to RMB50.1 million ($7.7 million) for the first six months of FY21. The increase in revenue was due to a 6% increase in the sale of ceramic tiles and RMB7.9 million in software rights revenue from Antelope Chengdu. The sales growth in ceramic tiles was due to an 11.1% increase in sales volume to 2.0 million square meters of ceramic tiles.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
dallassun.com

Kazia TherapeuticsTrust (KZIA): Multiple Paxalisib Data Points Expected in Q4

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Kazia expects to release multiple data points from its paxalisib program in Q4 CY21. These include final data from the 30-patient Phase II trial in newly diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) patients, as well as initial data for paxalisib in the treatment of brain metastases (BMs). Additionally, the Phase I for EVT801 is expected to begin enrolment by year-end.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy