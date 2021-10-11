PA live! 10.11.2021 Tristar

The PA Class of 2023 will be hosting a coat drive October 6th-12th so bring all of your old coats you don't wear anymore, and we will donate them to local shelters for the upcoming winter! There will be boxes in the Student Union and in the College of Medicine for you to place them into! If you donate a coat, you have the chance to win a sweatshirt from Ratcliff's! We will also be hosting a benefit night at Hideaway Pizza in Automobile Alley (901 N Broadway Ave) on Monday, October 11th! Mention OUHSC / The PA Program! We appreciate your support of our program!!

