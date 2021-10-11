CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

PA live! 10.11.2021 Tristar

pahomepage.com
 4 days ago

Comments / 0

Related
pahomepage.com

PA Live! 10.1.2021 Mifflinburg Oktoberfest 2021

Sheriff Grady Judd provides more details Davenport homicides. 'Cupcake Wars' Breast Cancer Event | Eyewitness News. SPCA 30th Annual Walk for Animals Event | Eyewitness News. Raising Awareness, Funds to Combat Epilepsy | Eyewitness News. Diamond City's 150th Birthday, Oktoberfest Celebration | Eyewitness News. Paint Pittston Pink Event | Eyewitness...
PITTSTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Fun#Fun School#Kids For Cash#Tristar#Family Farms
Only In Indiana

Step Inside The Creepy, Abandoned Town Of Barbersville In Indiana

Most people might not be aware that there are quite a few abandoned towns across Indiana, better known as ghost towns. While many of these abandoned places in Indiana are pretty harmless, most have history there that can be quite fascinating to learn. However, there is one Indiana ghost town people tend to shy away […] The post Step Inside The Creepy, Abandoned Town Of Barbersville In Indiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
INDIANA STATE
wdac.com

Highlights Of PA March For Life Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight features some of the highlights from Monday’s PA March for Life held at the state Capitol in Harrisburg where thousands of people from across the Commonwealth gathered to show their support for unborn children and their families. One featured speaker is former Texas Planned Parenthood clinic director Abby Johnson who left the organization after witnessing an abortion. You’ll also hear from PA Family Institute President Michael Geer, PA House Speaker, Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler, and others. Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight airs at 12:30 on WDAC and 2:30 on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “podcasts.”
LANCASTER, PA
tching.com

PA Tea Festival 2021

The 6th Annual Pennsylvania Tea Festival took place Friday, September 24th, and Saturday, September 25th, in historic downtown Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania – just fifteen minutes west of Harrisburg and less than two hours north of Washington, DC and Baltimore, Maryland. It is held in the delightful backyard herb gardens of The Rosemary House and the Sweet Remembrances Tea Room.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Service Paws of Central Pa celebrates 10-years of changing lives

Service Paws of Central PA will celebrate its 10-year-anniversary on Sunday October 17, 2021 from 3PM-5PM at the UVA Club in Altoona. Three checks totaling $6,000 will be presented. It’s an evening to learn more about the organization, mingle with local dignitaries, and show support for this amazing non-profit. SPCP...
ALTOONA, PA
ouhsc.edu

PA Week 2021!

The PA Class of 2023 will be hosting a coat drive October 6th-12th so bring all of your old coats you don't wear anymore, and we will donate them to local shelters for the upcoming winter! There will be boxes in the Student Union and in the College of Medicine for you to place them into! If you donate a coat, you have the chance to win a sweatshirt from Ratcliff's! We will also be hosting a benefit night at Hideaway Pizza in Automobile Alley (901 N Broadway Ave) on Monday, October 11th! Mention OUHSC / The PA Program! We appreciate your support of our program!!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
27 First News

Stephen Megyesi, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen Megyesi passed away Sunday, October 3. Calling hours will be held Friday, October 8, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 4:00 p.m., at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148. To send a flower...
HERMITAGE, PA
WETM 18 News

Volunteer firefighter shortage in PA

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Across the state of Pennsylvania volunteer firefighters are in short supply, and state lawmakers are calling it a crisis. There were around 400,000 volunteers in the state back in the ’70s, now that number has fallen to just over 30,000. “The one thing volunteer firefighters have...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
eriereader.com

Candlelight Ghost Walk Girard PA

Local author Stephanie Wincik presents a lantern-lit ghost walk through Girard PA's historic downtown. Designed for those with an interest in the supernatural side of Girard history, the 90-minute tours combine mysterious tales of the paranormal with accounts of historical events from Girard's past. The tour begins at the corner of Main and Mechanic Streets in downtown Girard (near the Civil War monument). Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, and $3 for children 6-12. Not recommended for children under 6. Reservations can be made by call or text, 814-490-5078.
GIRARD, PA
ucollege.edu

New face at PA front desk

“I’m happy to be here. It feels really good and natural,” said Terri Michalenko, the new office coordinator for the physician assistants program. She and her husband, Kevin Michalenko, moved to Nebraska from Amarillo, Texas, to work at Union. “We had a calling to come here. I’ve always been interested in healthcare — it’s just always been so interesting to me. With this job open, it seemed like the perfect fit.”
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy