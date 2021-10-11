Biden Approval Rating Plummets Among Under 30 Year Olds Over Afghanistan, Economy: Poll
President Joe Biden's approval rating is dropping amongst the younger generation over his handling of key issues, new polling from Generation Lab/Axios suggested. A survey of around 800 Americans aged 18 to 29 found that members of every party view the president less favorably since he's taken office, primarily because of his handling of the economy and the withdrawal from Afghanistan.www.newsweek.com
