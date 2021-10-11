Biden Approval Rating Plummets Among Under 30 Year Olds Over Afghanistan, Economy: Poll

President Joe Biden turned his back on the press for the second time in a week Wednesday following a bevy of bad news about the economy. Addressing the shaky status of the U.S. supply chain, Biden announced that the Port of Los Angeles will begin to operate 24/7 in order to handle more goods amid growing backlogs. Then he exited stage left. It followed the president taking no questions after his remarks on a disappointing September jobs report last Friday.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO