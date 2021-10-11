CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden Approval Rating Plummets Among Under 30 Year Olds Over Afghanistan, Economy: Poll

By Toria Barnhart
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
President Joe Biden's approval rating is dropping amongst the younger generation over his handling of key issues, new polling from Generation Lab/Axios suggested. A survey of around 800 Americans aged 18 to 29 found that members of every party view the president less favorably since he's taken office, primarily because of his handling of the economy and the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

KikiDiki
3d ago

I sure do hope the younger generation is becoming wise to how horrible Biden is for our country. And really not just Biden, but the Democrat party as it is today.

55
Diana Welch
3d ago

No one left behind. What about the USA Citizens and Service people. Over 40 years Biden has drawn a paycheck off Taxpayers. Now we have 4 more years of bumbling and going no where. Pay people to have more children than they could normally afford to get a check, what happens to them when the stimulus check runs out. Completely ignore the Senior Citizens and threaten them with taking their checks away which the worked for and you got your grubby hands on an spent. It was to be held in TRUST for those that worked for it. Trust is not a word I use in connection with our current government.

32
antiLeft
3d ago

That seems high. No one admits to voting for this dumpster fire anymore

33
Fox News

Hannity: Biden planning aid to Taliban as the economy tanks, Americans show disapproval with anti-Joe chants

President Biden and his administration are planning to send American taxpayer money to Afghanistan as the economy continues to tank back home with record inflation, gas prices rising, and supply-chain chaos, Sean Hannity said Tuesday during his opening monologue – adding that many Americans are beginning to publicly show their frustration with the White House.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FiveThirtyEight

Why Has Biden’s Approval Rating Gotten So Low So Quickly?

Welcome to FiveThirtyEight’s politics chat. The transcript below has been lightly edited. sarah (Sarah Frostenson, politics editor): President Biden’s approval ratings are underwater — 49.2 percent disapprove of the job he is doing as president while 44.6 percent approve, according to FiveThirtyEight’s presidential approval tracker.1. This has been true for...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Biden doesn't take questions for second time in a week after remarks on shaky supply chain

President Joe Biden turned his back on the press for the second time in a week Wednesday following a bevy of bad news about the economy. Addressing the shaky status of the U.S. supply chain, Biden announced that the Port of Los Angeles will begin to operate 24/7 in order to handle more goods amid growing backlogs. Then he exited stage left. It followed the president taking no questions after his remarks on a disappointing September jobs report last Friday.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
BBC

Is Trump's power over Republicans starting to slip?

Donald Trump's recent visit to Iowa - a key state in the presidential nomination process - has fuelled speculation that he is preparing for a 2024 White House run. With a base that loves him and Republican politicians who defer to him, he is still a powerful force within the party. But if he harbours presidential ambitions, he's not alone - and at least some conservatives aren't fully on board.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

Biden Approval Back Up to 50 Percent After Recent Numbers Showing Him Well Underwater: NEW POLL

President Joe Biden has righted the ship with his job approval numbers — according to a new survey. CBS and YouGov put out a poll, on Sunday, which reveals that Biden’s job approval stands at 50 percent. This stands in stark contrast with other prominent, recent data. A Sept. 22 Gallup poll put Biden at 43 percent approval, while a Quinnipiac survey from earlier this week found only 38 percent approve of the president’s job performance.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Media blame media for Biden’s abysmal approval numbers

President Joe Biden's approval rating has taken a severe beating these past few months, the natural byproduct of an administration that is as incompetent as it is arrogant. From the White House's mishandling of immigration, to its disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, to even the perception the president is honest and competent, the public’s opinion of the 46th commander in chief continues to plummet.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
