Barkley (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. The Giants continue to limit Barkley's workload in practice, but not in games. While he's averaging only 13 carries for 46.5 rushing yards per game, Barkley has played 84 percent of snaps or more in three straight contests, and he has 11 receptions and three touchdowns over the past two weeks. He'll face an upstart Dallas defense in Week 5 and should be good for his usual 15-to-25 touches.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO