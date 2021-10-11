CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
B. Scott Launches BET's Historic 'Twenties' After-Show in Emotional First Look (EXCLUSIVE)

By Matt Donnelly
Laredo Morning Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVariety has a first look at “Twenties After-Show With B. Scott,” a new companion series attached to BET’s original series “Twenties” from Lena Waithe. Announced in March, the show elevates media personality B. Scott as the first out, trans non-binary host and executive producer in the network’s history. Following each episode of the second season of “Twenties,” B. Scott will sit with cast and creatives to unpack the narrative, steeped in the queer Black experience.

