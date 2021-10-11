B. Scott Launches BET's Historic 'Twenties' After-Show in Emotional First Look (EXCLUSIVE)

The second season of Peacock’s “Saved by the Bell” reimagining will stream Nov. 24. In the second season, Bayside High is back in session, despite the Season 1 finale teasing the emergence of COVID-19 in the world of the show. Now, the students are getting ready to compete in the Southern California School Spirit Competition, with Mac (Mitchell Hoog) seeing it as a way to finally get out of his father Zack’s (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) shadow. Meanwhile, Daisy (Haskiri Velazquez) finds herself paying more attention to her love life than she wants to; Jamie (Belmont Cameli) leans on Lexi (Josie Totah) in...

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO