Sierra Club started as a hiking club but evolved into environmental activism organization | Community Voices

By Beatrice Bonner
nprillinois.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sierra Club started as a hiking organization, but has expanded its outreach to include advocating for the environment. Nick Dodson and Elizabeth Scrafford from the Sangamon Valley Sierra Club spoke about how they started their journey in environmental activism. Dodson and Scrafford also explained how people can join the organization and help support the environment.

