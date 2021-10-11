CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Trade workers needed says Workforce Institute at Lincoln Land Community College | Community Voices

By NPR Illinois
nprillinois.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrade schools often offer financially competitive alternatives to four-year universities, as well as opportunities to learn a trade in as much as one or two years. Nancy Sweet, Dean of the Workforce Institute at Lincoln Land Community College (LLCC), and welding instructor Aiden Tierney spoke with Community Voices about careers in trades. They also shared the opportunities to learn trades at LLCC, and Sweet explained what has sparked the demand for workers in these industries.

www.nprillinois.org

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Delta variant hit U.S. community college enrolment, Pearson says

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Global education group Pearson (PSON.L) said it believed enrolments at community colleges in the United States had been hit by the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant and a tight labour market, putting students off. The British company, which said it was on track to...
COLLEGES
wcbi.com

Emcc workforce and community services division offer more programs

SCOOBA, Miss. (WCBI)- EMCC’s Workforce and Community Services Division offers more programs on the Scooba campus. Courses include studies in Electrical Technology and Heavy Civil Construction. Students who complete the Electrical Technology program will be awarded a certificate and will learn to install, maintain and troubleshoot electrical systems. After completion...
SCOOBA, MS
Brookings Institution

Class Notes: Community college and upward mobility, food insecurity among US health workers, and more

Two-year community colleges in Texas provide net upwards mobility, but still divert students away from immediate four-year entry. Intergenerational social mobility rates are much lower with corrections for measurement and sampling errors, especially for Black Americans. Low-wage health care workers were up to five times more likely to be food...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trade Schools#The Workforce Institute#Llcc#Community Voices
MyChesCo

Basic Needs Supports Yield Big Payoffs for Community College Students

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Connecting Texas community college students to resources addressing their basic needs for food, housing, childcare and more offers big dividends, according to a new experimental study from The Hope Center for College, Community, and Justice. Nudging students with simple emails more than doubled use of the Amarillo College basic needs center and increased their odds of completing developmental education by 20%.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yellowhammer News

Regions Foundation awards $57K grant to Wallace State Community College for workforce development

The Regions Foundation, a non-profit initiative of Regions Bank, announced on Wednesday that it had awarded a $57,000 grant to Wallace State Community College Selma (WCCS) for the new Shift2Success Manufacturing and Ready to Work Training Program. Shift2Success, a workforce development initiative, assists students with job interview preparation and resume...
SELMA, AL
kjluradio.com

Lincoln University hosts symposium to strengthen ties with local business community

Lincoln University is hosting its first-ever business symposium. The university is teaming up with its Missouri Small Business Development Center, LU’s School of Business, and the Missouri Office of Equal Opportunity for “Learning for a Lifetime”, scheduled for Wednesday, October 6. The all-day event starts at 9 a.m. at Courtyard Marriot Hotel.
SMALL BUSINESS
wabi.tv

Maine Community College System embarks on new approach to workforce training

(WABI) - The Maine Community College System is embarking on a new approach to workforce training at Maine’s community colleges. Through a $15.5 million dollar grant from the Harold Alfond Foundation, and $35 million in federal funds from the Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan, the system is building an entirely virtual center that will put all workforce development tools together in one place.
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Imperial Valley Press Online

Community college or university?

One big decision a student must make before attending college is which type of school is right for them. Both community colleges and universities offer many positives and negatives, but which one will benefit someone depends on where they want to go with their career. For some, an associate degree...
COLLEGES
Daily Herald

International students build workforce skills at College of DuPage through College Community Initiative Program

College of DuPage has welcomed 18 students from around the world through the 2021-2022 Community College Initiative program sponsored by the U.S. Department of State. While at COD, visiting students pursue one-year certificate programs in workforce development fields and receive opportunities for professional internships, service learning and community engagement activities.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
newspressnow.com

3D Institute's role further evolves in community, schools

Dozens assembled Friday morning to work together on what is described as an overriding goal, in that any drive to make life better in St. Joseph must start with the people leading it. The Joseph Company Breakfast took place for the second time at the Word of Life Church. It...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
westernherald.com

WMU invites community voices for University Strategic Plan

Western Michigan University hosted a kickoff event on Tuesday, Sept. 28 for the first stage of the new University Strategic Plan, which will outline a vision for the next 10 years of WMU. The planning process will last the duration of the 2021-2022 academic year by incorporating perspectives from the...
COLLEGES
manisteenews.com

West Shore Community College to host College Night

SCOTTVILLE — High school students, transfer students and the community are invited to attend West Shore Community College’s College Night event. The event will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. on Oct. 11 in the Recreation Center gymnasium. During this event, attendees will have an opportunity to speak with over 30...
SCOTTVILLE, MI
Courier-Express

Butler County Community College named No. 1 community college in Pa

BUTLER — For the sixth time since 2015, Butler County Community College has been selected as the No. 1 community college in Pennsylvania, most recently by a third organization joining others that determine rankings after assessing institutions of higher education. Niche.com, Pittsburgh, analyzed information from the U.S. Department of Education,...
Hutch Post

Regents: Enrollment increase at community colleges

TOPEKA —Preliminary census day figures released Thursday by the Kansas Board of Regents (KBOR) show a decrease in full-time equivalency (FTE) student enrollment at public universities and an increase in FTE enrollment at community colleges and technical colleges, including an increase of 20 students at Hutchinson Community College from 3,002 to 3,022 full-time equivalent students.
HUTCHINSON, KS
@JohnLocke

Long-Term Impacts from Extra Unemployment Benefits

Noah Williams writes for National Review about the impact of COVID-related extra unemployment benefits. The September jobs report released last week showed that hiring had slowed to a crawl as labor supply continued to hold back the recovery. The economy added just 194,000 jobs in September, with the leisure and hospitality sector — hardest hit by the pandemic and most affected by labor shortages — adding only 74,000 jobs. Both the overall gains and the gains in this sector were less than a quarter of the pace of hiring over the summer.
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Great Resignation: Only 7 per cent of Americans say they have their dream career as job openings soar

It is no secret that almost everyone has reevaluated their working life during the upheaval of the coronavirus pandemic.Whether through burnout on the front lines of Covid-19, or malaise and lack of satisfaction with the day-to-day grind of a desk job now conducted from a corner of the living room, Americans have had to time to think about what they really want to do with their lives.What has followed over the course of 2021 was termed the “Great Resignation” by Anthony Klotz, associate professor of Management at Mays Business School, Texas A&M University, as the waning pandemic has freed...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy