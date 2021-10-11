Trade workers needed says Workforce Institute at Lincoln Land Community College | Community Voices

Noah Williams writes for National Review about the impact of COVID-related extra unemployment benefits. The September jobs report released last week showed that hiring had slowed to a crawl as labor supply continued to hold back the recovery. The economy added just 194,000 jobs in September, with the leisure and hospitality sector — hardest hit by the pandemic and most affected by labor shortages — adding only 74,000 jobs. Both the overall gains and the gains in this sector were less than a quarter of the pace of hiring over the summer.

