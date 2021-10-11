Trade workers needed says Workforce Institute at Lincoln Land Community College | Community Voices
Trade schools often offer financially competitive alternatives to four-year universities, as well as opportunities to learn a trade in as much as one or two years. Nancy Sweet, Dean of the Workforce Institute at Lincoln Land Community College (LLCC), and welding instructor Aiden Tierney spoke with Community Voices about careers in trades. They also shared the opportunities to learn trades at LLCC, and Sweet explained what has sparked the demand for workers in these industries.www.nprillinois.org
Comments / 0