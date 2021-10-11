CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
One person who deserves blame for Biden’s stalled agenda is Joe Biden

By National correspondent
Washington Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the weekend, CBS News released the results of a new poll conducted by YouGov. Most Americans don’t know any of the specifics of President Biden’s “Build Back Better” legislation — though most have heard that it was originally pegged at $3.5 trillion in spending. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 291

Jerry Eldridge
3d ago

he is a dumbass wish someone would flush him down the toilet right where he put are country. he needs to move to China where his lover kid lives.

Reply(3)
116
RaiderDS
2d ago

For one no one in america wants the new agenda at all. It is totally against the people and not for the people. It needs shot down big time and non of it can pass

Reply(6)
116
kidmo
2d ago

The voters are going to pay the consequences for believing in the lies of Biden. Yes, there was lots of corruption in the election, whether you believe it or not. Now the people are stuck between a rock and a hard spot with the choice of Kamala Harris or Nancy Pelosi for president. That all depends on which one cuts the other one's throat first. Think about it, it's a no-win situation for the people of this country. The only possible win is to vote all democratic politicians out of office in the mid-term elections. Your choice, Choose Wisely.

Reply(10)
69
