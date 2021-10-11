'Hitmen: Reloaded' Trailer Sees Mel and Sue Back as Disastrous Contract Killers

[Editor’s Note: This article contains spoilers for the first two seasons of Ted Lasso]. I can understand those who felt betrayed by Season 2 of Ted Lasso. The first season carried itself as a largely uplifting sitcom where a fish-out-of-water coach used his sunny disposition to improve the lives of everyone he met. The showrunners then made a bold decision to try and keep a sense of romantic-comedy at the core of the show but build something more complex and slightly darker around it. Not everyone went for that change, but as Ted Lasso Season 2 showed, change is essential. The more we remain stuck in our anger, guilt, and resentment, the more it will eat away at us.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO