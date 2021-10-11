CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Hitmen: Reloaded' Trailer Sees Mel and Sue Back as Disastrous Contract Killers

Cover picture for the articleMel and Sue are back at it and this time with more blood, drama, and comedy in the first trailer for Hitmen Season 2, titled Hitmen: Reloaded, which will become available on Peacock starting October 28. The duo that first entered America’s hearts in the best years (2010-2016) of The Great British Bakeoff (seriously, the show will never be the same without them, I’m still not over their departure 5 years later) one soggy bottom at a time, wowed audiences and critics alike with their debut in the silly yet serious first season of Hitmen which aired in March 2020.

