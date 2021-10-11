CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

New computational approach uses diagnostic codes and previous doctor’s visits to predict diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder in children

 3 days ago

Newswise — Researchers at the University of Chicago have developed a novel computational approach that can reliably predict an eventual diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in young children, without the need for additional blood work or procedures, using only diagnostic codes from past doctor’s visits. The new approach reportedly reduces the number of false positive ASD diagnoses produced by traditional screening methods by half.

