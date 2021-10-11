New computational approach uses diagnostic codes and previous doctor’s visits to predict diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder in children

What is burnout? The World Health Organization (WHO) defines burnout as, “a syndrome conceptualized as resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed”. The concept of burnout is not a new one, and its impact has been around for decades. It may come as a surprise to some that this was not an official diagnosis until recently, with the addition in the WHO’s International Classification of Diseases (ICD) 11th edition in 2019.

