Kids Read: Board books are more than just durable reading material

Autumn is officially upon us, dear readers. That season of apple picking and leaf peeping and decorative gourding. The flannel shirts and wool sweaters are out of storage and in the closet. Whether it’s tricks or treats you’re seeking, the Halloween festivities are back in person this year. If you’re looking for a spooky story, you’ll find plenty of those here. But if 2021 has already frightened you enough, below are twelve new releases out this month that will provide some respite from the chill.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 12 DAYS AGO