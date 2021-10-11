CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

DeRidder Woman Killed in Sunday Crash on US Hwy 171

westcentralsbest.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShortly before 3:45 a.m. yesterday morning, Louisiana State Police Troopers responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on US Hwy 171, just south of Lumas Road in Beauregard Parish. The initial investigation revealed a 2011 Dodge pickup truck, driven by 21-year-old LaMya R. Scott of DeRidder, was traveling north on US 171 when the truck traveled off the left side of the road and entered the center median. The Dodge then traveled back onto the roadway, ran off the roadway for a second time, entered the center median, and overturned.

www.westcentralsbest.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Bill Clinton in hospital for non-COVID-related infection

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to a Southern California hospital Tuesday with an infection but he is “on the mend,” his spokesman said. Clinton, 75, was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday evening for a non-COVID-related infection, Angel Ureña said Thursday in a statement.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Deridder, LA
Crime & Safety
Deridder, LA
Accidents
Local
Louisiana Accidents
City
Deridder, LA
City
Scott, LA
Local
Louisiana Traffic
Beauregard Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Beauregard Parish, LA
City
Lake Charles, LA
Beauregard Parish, LA
Accidents
State
Louisiana State
CNN

January 6 committee exposes a dark truth in going after Bannon

(CNN) — The House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection is sending an aggressive message to Donald Trump's onetime political guru -- and to the former President himself. But by moving forward to hold Steve Bannon, the architect of Trump's nationalist populism, in criminal contempt for refusing to comply with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

John Deere workers strike

More than 10,000 John Deere workers are on strike after contract negotiations broke down. Charlie De Mar has more.
LABOR ISSUES
The Hill

FDA panel recommends authorizing Moderna booster shot

A key Food and Drug Administration panel on Thursday voted in favor of recommending booster doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for a large swath of the population. Members of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) voted unanimously, 19-0. The agency's vaccine advisory committee said boosters should be...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Deridder Woman Killed#Dodge
ABC News

Prince William criticizes space tourism race, says focus should be on saving Earth

As Prince William prepares to deliver his Earthshot Prize to people saving the planet, he aimed some criticism at billionaires sending people to space. "We need some of the world's greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live," William, 39, said in a new BBC interview, referring to the current race for space tourism led by billionaires Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Richard Branson. "I think that ultimately is what sold it for me -- that really is quite crucial to be focusing on this [planet] rather than giving up and heading out into space to try and think of solutions for the future."
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy