DeRidder Woman Killed in Sunday Crash on US Hwy 171
Shortly before 3:45 a.m. yesterday morning, Louisiana State Police Troopers responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on US Hwy 171, just south of Lumas Road in Beauregard Parish. The initial investigation revealed a 2011 Dodge pickup truck, driven by 21-year-old LaMya R. Scott of DeRidder, was traveling north on US 171 when the truck traveled off the left side of the road and entered the center median. The Dodge then traveled back onto the roadway, ran off the roadway for a second time, entered the center median, and overturned.www.westcentralsbest.com
