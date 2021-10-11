Leslie Frazier: "All Did A Terrific Job For Us"
Bills Defensive Coordinator Leslie Frazier addressed the media on Monday October 11th, 2021 at One Bills Drive. Topics include: how well the defensive line played in yesterdays game, why putting pressure QB Patrick Mahomes was important to the game plan, what Star Lotulelei brings to the defense, encouraging the young plays on the team, his thoughts on Bills former defensive tackle Kyle Williams being inducted into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Frame, and what challenges the Titans running back Derrick Henry brings to the Bills defense.www.buffalobills.com
Comments / 0