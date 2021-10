ROGERS, Ark. — Rogers High School briefly went into lockdown Friday, Oct. 8, night due to false reports of gunfire following a high school football game. The Rogers Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at the school. Officers who were already on campus began to search the campus and building. They began emergency protocols and immediately notified Police Chief, Fire Chief, and Mayor. The Rogers Fire Department soon responded and other police departments responded as well to offer help.

ROGERS, AR ・ 6 DAYS AGO