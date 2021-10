The alligator gar is considered a "living fossil." It's been around 100 million years, meaning it existed at the time of the dinosaurs. Smith caught the rare fish in Kansas. Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The photo of Danny Lee "Butch" Smith shows him holding the fish he caught, and, wow, it stretches from his head down near his ankles, 4 1/2 feet. The alligator gar resembles some kind of dinosaur. It's typically north of the Ohio, but Smith caught his in Kansas, where the fish seems to have migrated. It's considered a living fossil. It's been around 100 million years, meaning it existed at the time of the dinosaurs. It's MORNING EDITION.

