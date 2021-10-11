Deus Pays Homage To Yamaha’s First Moto Model With A YA-1-Themed XSR155

When you operate out of a city that’s home to the headquarters of both BMW and Volkswagen, your work tends to be held to a higher standard, as more than a century of German engineering has created a status quo in which the bar has been set incredibly high. As proof, just look at Munich-based customs shop MOTOISM which, now in its sixth year of operation, has managed to carve out a well-deserved reputation for one-off builds characterized by their ultra-clean and uncluttered designs and top-notch craftsmanship and execution. And for its latest project, MOTOISM’s co-founder and head honcho, Ben Ott has partnered with Sebastian Neumann of Indian Motorcycle München and auto customization shop Geigercars to deliver a pair of bespoke Indian FTR1200s.

