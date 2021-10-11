Deus Pays Homage To Yamaha’s First Moto Model With A YA-1-Themed XSR155
Originally operating under the banner of “Nippon Gakki Co. Ltd,” the global multifaceted company that we now know as the Yamaha Corporation was founded in 1887 as a reed organ manufacturer before pivoting to produce pianos around the turn of the century. Upon the outbreak of WW2, the Tuning Fork Company retooled its factories to produce wartime machinery — putting it in the perfect position to start producing lightweight two-wheelers in response to the era’s massive demand for economical modes of transportation after the war. Debuting in 1955, the first motorcycle ever produced by Yamaha was the YA-1 — aka the “Aka-Tombo,” Japanese for the “Red Dragonfly” — a plucky little 5.5hp air-cooled two-stroke single modeled after DKW’s RT 125.hiconsumption.com
Comments / 0