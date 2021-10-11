CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 economists have been awarded the Nobel for their work on 'natural experiments'

By Scott Horsley
NPR
 3 days ago

Three U.S.-based economists are sharing this year's Nobel memorial prize for their work on "natural experiments" which get around the need for controlled experiments. During the pandemic, we've heard a lot about how clinical trials work. Some people get a vaccine while others get a placebo. Researchers then compare the groups to see how effective the treatment is. In economics, that kind of controlled experiment is not practical or ethical, but economists have found ways to solve those issues, and three of them are sharing in this year's Nobel Prize. NPR's Scott Horsley reports.

