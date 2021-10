A battle royale often lives or dies by the quality of its map. There are plenty of other influential factors, but a fun, balanced map means everything to a game’s success. So when a battle royale gets a new map — just as Warzone will at the end of 2021 — it can feel a bit harrowing. Verdansk ‘84, the current Warzone map, is iconic, but it may be gone for good soon when the new Call of Duty: Vanguard is released and integrated later this year. Concrete details remain scant, but we hope Warzone borrows one of the best aspects of Apex Legends when it comes to the way maps are handled going forward.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO