NFL

The Chargers Showed Different Ways a Good Team Can Beat You

By Andre Ochoa
FOX Sports Radio
FOX Sports Radio
 3 days ago
Photo: Ronald Martinez
Photo: Ronald Martinez

Today on The Doug Gottlieb Show, Doug reacts to the Los Angeles Chargers defeating the Cleveland Browns in a classic shootout. Doug and the crew discuss how far the Chargers have come and their ability to win close games down the stretch, particularly during the last two minutes of the game where missed PATs and field goals were rampant throughout the NFL yesterday.

Doug Gottlieb: “We’ve been trying to tell you about the Chargers for a while. That game to me was about the different ways in which a good team can beat you. The Chargers’ defense won them the game against the Raiders and they won a close one against Kansas City. Yesterday, they showed they could win a shootout.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports Radio

FOX Sports Radio

