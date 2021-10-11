CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wausau, WI

Cousins Subs eyes Wausau location

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ERBZQ_0cO60s7z00
Cousins Subs (contributed photo)

Wausau Pilot & Review

Cousins Subs® announced today a plan to further expand its franchise base throughout Wisconsin. With nearly 100 locations across Wisconsin, the Chicagoland area and northwest Indiana, the brand plans to expand its footprint to the Wausau area.

The brand is actively looking for franchise partners in additional target markets including Beloit, Eau Claire, Fitchburg, Hudson, Janesville, La Crosse, Lake Delton, Middleton, Sun Prairie, Watertown and Wisconsin Dells.

Cousins Subs story began in 1972 when Bill Specht and his cousin set out to bring their favorite sub sandwiches from Atlantic City, N.J. to their new hometown of Milwaukee. Since then, Cousins Subs has built a name for itself throughout the Midwest, by serving better subs on their famous bread baked daily and featuring only the highest quality meats, produce and sides sourced locally whenever possible. Their commitment to the Dairy state is further cemented by the exclusive use of Wisconsin cheeses and dairy and a partnership with the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.

Cousins Subs believes in better through the continual improvement in everything it does, and the plan to further expand in Wisconsin brings that belief to life, company officials said. While broader growth goals aim to reach states outside of Wisconsin and the Midwest, Cousins Subs is grounded in Wisconsin and takes great pride in that heritage.

“Having grown up in Wisconsin, I am proud to be Local at Heart,” said Christine Specht, CEO of Cousins Subs. “It’s time for us to look around at our home state and ask ourselves honestly, ‘what do we need to do to grow this brand further at home?’”

Part of the answer, said Cousins Subs Vice President of Development Joe Ferguson, is recognizing that a larger part of that growth comes from the physical layout and design of the location itself. While Cousins Subs previously had locations in the Wausau area, things are different this time around.

“There’s a big difference in the type of restaurant we build now compared to sites from our past in Wausau,” Ferguson said. “We no longer consider in-line locations for new restaurants. Instead, we specifically look for sites that are more visible and have drive-thru capabilities.”

While freestanding or end-cap locations are typically a larger investment, Ferguson says it is necessary to get the proper return on investment.

“With our continued reinvestment in the brand, Cousins Subs has seen 62% AUV growth from 2011 to 2020,” he said. “In addition, Cousins Subs has experienced comp sales growth for 24 out of the past 29 quarters from 2013 to 2020. This includes three quarters of comp sales growth in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Cousins Subs is confident in the brand’s ability to thrive throughout the state. “We want to re-enter Wausau with a successful, proven strategy that we as a company have invested in and fully stand behind,” he said. “Our new prototype location has seen tremendous success and we have the tools needed to pick the best sites.”

In recent years, Cousins Subs has expanded their corporate investment by more than doubling their corporate-owned unit count to 34 locations through acquisitions of existing units over the past several years. Over the next six months, Cousins Subs corporate will open four free-standing drive-thru locations outside of the Milwaukee area in Green Bay, Sheboygan and Stevens Point.

“The future of our brand will feature the prototype units we have reinvested in corporately,” Ferguson said. “It’s a strategy we not only believe in, but that we’ve also invested in heavily corporately. We are seeking franchise partners who also see the value, growth potential and opportunity to help us grow the brand in our home state.”

Local Cousins Subs franchisees receive ample support from the brand through a robust, Wisconsin-based team. Its team of business consultants and field trainers work with and support franchisees through multiple facets of the business. Not only are franchisees provided with a proven blueprint for success, but they also receive ample support related to integrated marketing, advanced training and top-of-the-line operations tools to help them thrive.

“Know that you’re with a brand that cares,” said Mike Smith, Cousins Subs multi-unit franchise owner. “The culture is great; the product is great. If you follow everything how it was originally set up and do everything the Cousins Subs way, then you’ll be successful.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Bill Clinton in hospital for non-COVID-related infection

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to a Southern California hospital Tuesday with an infection but he is “on the mend,” his spokesman said. Clinton, 75, was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday evening for a non-COVID-related infection, Angel Ureña said Thursday in a statement.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Delton, WI
City
La Crosse, WI
Wausau, WI
Restaurants
Wausau, WI
Lifestyle
City
Sun Prairie, WI
City
Janesville, WI
Wausau, WI
Food & Drinks
City
Sheboygan, WI
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
State
Indiana State
City
Watertown, WI
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
City
Beloit, WI
Local
Wisconsin Restaurants
Wausau, WI
Business
City
Eau Claire, WI
City
Wisconsin Dells, WI
City
Fitchburg, WI
City
Wausau, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
CBS News

John Deere workers strike

More than 10,000 John Deere workers are on strike after contract negotiations broke down. Charlie De Mar has more.
LABOR ISSUES
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel moves against Bannon, sets contempt vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has moved aggressively against close Trump adviser Steve Bannon, swiftly scheduling a vote to recommend criminal contempt charges against the former White House aide after he defied a subpoena. The chairman of the special committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

US to restore full pension of FBI official fired under Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has won back his full pension as part of a settlement of his lawsuit arising from his firing during the Trump administration more than three years ago, his lawyers announced Thursday. McCabe, a frequent target of then-President Donald Trump’s ire, was...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy