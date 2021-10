World Cup qualifying matches continue Tuesday across Europe as Portugal takes on Luxembourg in an afternoon match. Portugal currently sits in second place in the Group A standings behind Serbia, but could hop up to the top spot with a draw or win. Portugal has been red-hot in international play behind star Cristiano Ronaldo as they look to lock up a spot in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Luxembourg, meanwhile, will be trying to keep its qualifying hopes alive.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO