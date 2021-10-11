How To Prepare for the Entire Holiday Season in a Day at Costco

The Halloween to Thanksgiving to Christmas timeline can feel like a blur. One minute, you’re buying candy, the next minute, you’re going to dangerous heights to put up string lights on the roof. One suggestion that can make preparing for these holidays a little easier is shopping for everything you need at one place. Costco has everything you need to make each of these holidays memorable in a good way, and not in the “I ‘m never doing this again” way.

Halloween

Snag spooky decorations like a pumpkin lit by LED lights, dueling banjo skeletons, and a Dracula figurine to deck out your house for a party, or at least to match the Halloween-obsessed neighbors’ efforts. If your little one still needs a costume, Costco has plenty to choose from including a mermaid, astronaut, aviator, witch and pirate. Pick up a 5.5 lb bag of candy with Snickers, Reese’s, Kit Kat and other all-time favorites to delight the kids at your door. You can also be the talk of the block, and grab a pack of 30 full-size candy bars.

Thanksgiving

Stressing about hosting Thanksgiving this year? Costco’s coming in clutch. There’s no shortage of groceries, so your turkey, stuffing, potatoes, pumpkin pie, sparkling cider and plenty of appetizer options like soft cheese and crackers are all taken care of. As for alcohol, Costco offers their Kirkland brand of bourbon and vodka offer top-shelf libations without the steep prices. As a bonus, if you live in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Texas and Vermont, you don’t have to be a Costco club member to purchase alcohol. Costco is also the largest wine retailer in the nation, so all the vino lovers at your table will be quite pleased .

Prepare your home with fall decorations like an autumn floral arrangement and a harvest wreath. If you want to skip doing the dishes this year, you can pick up paper plates, plastic silverware and disposable cups as well.

Christmas

Costco makes Christmas decorating and gifting painless with their wide variety of decorations and gift baskets. You can purchase anywhere from 6′-12′, with some even coming pre-lit with LED lights. If the tree you buy doesn’t have lights, or if you want to get additional ones from your home, Costco has a big selection of string lights, with some that are even solar-powered. Wreaths, cute holiday-themed figurines, and festive dishware are also on sale. As far as gift baskets, there are themed arrangements with everything from fruit, to popcorn, to pancake batter.

For the kids, there are plenty of gifts they’ll love if they’re into LEGO or Star Wars. Plus, there’s a great selection of bikes and scooters for the outdoorsy kids. Got a gamer at home? Pick up games and consoles for Nintendo and XBOX, as well as accessories like headsets and controllers.

Just like Thanksgiving, Costco has everything you need for a tasty Christmas dinner. You can get a ham, Hawaiian rolls, shrimp with cocktail sauce and mashed potatoes and, for dessert, get some peppermint bark, deluxe chocolate truffles, hot cocoa and dessert wine. There are also plenty of hors d’oeuvres to choose from, like a delicious cranberry cinnamon goat cheese log and chips with spinach, artichoke and parmesan dip . Make the night even warmer with some holiday candles to really set the mood.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : How To Prepare for the Entire Holiday Season in a Day at Costco