Amazfit launches three new, long-lasting smartwatches

Go wherever your heart takes you with the Polar Grit X Pro multi-sport smartwatch. With a built-in GPS and turn-by-turn guidance, you’ll always know where you are and where you stand. You can even head back to your starting route with Track Back. So you can head deeper into the unknown without the risk of getting lost. The GPS will even display slope angles and elevation profiles to display every up and down on your upcoming route. Moreover, the Polar Grit X Pro can last for up to seven days on a single charge while tracking your every movement. In fact, Precision Prime sensor fusion technology monitors your heart rate from the wrist. Combining sensor technologies with optical heart rate measurement, it produces accurate readings. Finally, ready to face whatever comes its way, this watch includes scratch-resistant sapphire for a lens that can conquer anything.

