CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amazon

Amazfit launches three new, long-lasting smartwatches

By Kaitlyn Cimino
Android Authority
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazfit launched the Amazfit GTR Pro 3, GTR 3, and GTS 3. The watches all boast extended battery life with the GTR Pro 3 offering up to 12 days of normal usage on a single charge. Prices start at $229 for the GTR Pro 3 and $179 for the GTR...

www.androidauthority.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

Amazfit’s long-lasting Zepp OS fitness watches like iPhones and Android equally

Amazfit is launching three new long-lasting smart activity watches today: the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, priced at $229.99 / €199.99, and the Amazfit GTR 3 and GTS 3, both priced at $179.99 / €149.99. The GTR 3 can go up to 21 days of typical usage before needing a recharge, the company claims, while the GTR 3 Pro and GTS 3 can last for about 12 days. They’ll go even longer if the battery saver modes are enabled.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Smartwatches#Android#Amoled#Gps#Bluetooth#Infinite Black#Pro#Biotracker
Gadget Flow

Polar Grit X Pro multi-sport smartwatch has new navigation tools and a long battery life

Go wherever your heart takes you with the Polar Grit X Pro multi-sport smartwatch. With a built-in GPS and turn-by-turn guidance, you’ll always know where you are and where you stand. You can even head back to your starting route with Track Back. So you can head deeper into the unknown without the risk of getting lost. The GPS will even display slope angles and elevation profiles to display every up and down on your upcoming route. Moreover, the Polar Grit X Pro can last for up to seven days on a single charge while tracking your every movement. In fact, Precision Prime sensor fusion technology monitors your heart rate from the wrist. Combining sensor technologies with optical heart rate measurement, it produces accurate readings. Finally, ready to face whatever comes its way, this watch includes scratch-resistant sapphire for a lens that can conquer anything.
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

Amazfit GTR 3, GTR 3 Pro, and GTS 3 leak: Renders and specs in tow

Huami’s rumored Amazfit smartwatch trio has leaked. The latest dump gives us a better look at what could be the GTR 3, GTR 3 Pro, and the GTS 3. The smartwatches could launch in China on October 12. Three new Amazfit smartwatches are rumored to launch in China next week,...
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

Huge new discount puts the spotlight on the old Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. With the hot new Fossil Gen 6 collection of feature-packed Wear OS smartwatches available at a fairly reasonable $300 and up, it obviously doesn't make a whole lot of sense for retailers like Amazon to continue charging similar prices for 2019's Gen 5 lineup.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Amazon
Phandroid

Amazfit GTR 3 series and GTS 3 debuts, offering yet another trio of great smartwatches

Over the last couple of years, Amazfit has burst onto the wearable and smartwatch scene with a series of solid options that provide something a bit different from the Fitbit’s and Galaxy Watches. We’ve seen options like the GTR 2e, T-Rex Pro, and even the PowerBuds Pro if you want some great truly wireless earbuds. Today, the company took the wraps off of its next lineup of flagship smartwatches with the GTR 3, GTR 3 Pro, and GTS 3.
TECHNOLOGY
notebookcheck.net

Amazfit hypes the new Powerbuds Pro ahead of the GTR/GTS3 launch

Amazfit has already confirmed that it will launch the GTR 3 and GTS 3 flagship smartwatches during its next product event. Now, the popular fitness-tech brand has also revealed specs for their latest pair of TWS earbuds. The new Powerbuds variants have the brand's latest advanced health-tracking feature hinted at in earlier press conferences.
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

The Amazfit GTR 3 and GTS 3 smartwatches pack premium hardware and sleek designs

Chinese wearables manufacturer Amazfit today unveiled a trio of premium smartwatches — the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, GTR 3, and GTS 3. The company’s latest products bring several upgrades over the Amazfit GTS 2 and GTR 2 from last year, including a sleeker design and more powerful hardware. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest Amazfit smartwatches.
CNET

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro shows off a new OS, 12 days of battery life

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, seen here in its box, is one of three new Amazfit watches revealed Monday. The GTR 3 Pro is the highest-end of the three, alongside a GTR 3 and GTS 3. The GTR 3 comes in the box with a sticker over its 1.45-inch AMOLED display. Amazfit says the screen has 331 pixels per inch.
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

The best Samsung Galaxy Watch accessories

We’ve rounded up the best Samsung Galaxy Watch accessories to add to your shopping cart. From power sources to replacement bands, these items will help you get the most out of your device. The best Samsung Galaxy Watch accessories. Whether you’ve recently upgraded to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, or...
ELECTRONICS
gizmochina.com

Amazfit teases Powerbuds Pro prior to its official launch

Amazfit has just teased the arrival of a new product. The company is gearing up for the launch of its new smartwatches, and now, has teased certain specs of its upcoming true wireless earbuds. The Chinese smart wearable maker shared the teaser posters on its official Weibo account (1,2). For...
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

Key OnePlus 9RT specs officially confirmed ahead of launch

OnePlus has confirmed several key specs for the OnePlus 9RT ahead of its launch. The phone will use the Snapdragon 888 SoC, pack a 4,500mAh battery, and more. Its launch is set for October 13 in China. OnePlus has confirmed a flurry of key specs for its upcoming year-end flagship....
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy