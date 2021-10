COMMENT: With things a little more familiar. A little more relaxed. It can't be a surprise that Timo Werner let it all hang out it this week in his Germany presser... Danny Rohl, among Germany coach Hansi Flick's assistants, gave Chelsea a forewarning ahead of the Prem breaking up for international week. Werner will find things easier with his Germany teammates. Focus will be on building the player's self-belief. What he can't find at Cobham, Flick and his staff will help Werner rediscover with them.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO