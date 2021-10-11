Oklahoma named a week 6 winner, A QB Quandary, and More

If you’re still processing the emotional whiplash of Oklahoma’s 55-48 win over Texas in the Red River Showdown, you’re most certainly not alone.

A quarterback controversy, an offense discovering its big play ability, and a resilient defensive effort are just a few pieces of an incredible story that reminds us all why we love college football so much in the first place. In his weekly recap, Paul Myerberg listed the Oklahoma Sooners as one of college football’s biggest winners in week 6.

Down 28-7 after the first quarter, OU inserted freshman quarterback Caleb Williams and charged back to beat the rival Longhorns. After playing so well through five games, the Sooners’ defense was shoved early but responded to keep UT out of the end zone from just over midway through the second quarter until one minute left in the fourth. The win keeps OU on track for the playoff but does create a bit of a dilemma for coach Lincoln Riley, who may hand the offense over to Williams after he accounted for 300 yards of offense and three scores. – Myerburg

What does this mean for the Sooners moving forward? Here’s one pro and one woe from Saturday’s historic win that Oklahoma will carry into week 7.