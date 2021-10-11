15 unique Christmas stockings to buy early this year Getty Images / Rawpixel

Whether you’re planning on hanging them up to help Santa with gift distribution or just to show your yuletide cheer as holiday décor, we strongly encourage you to stock up on Christmas stockings this year. Yes, before Halloween.

Ordering Christmas décor and actually receiving it before the big day might prove to be a bit of a challenge, thanks to pandemic-related supply issues. Finding Christmas stockings that warm your heart (not your feet) before the seasonal rush will get you one step ahead of the madness.

We’ve found 15 Christmas stockings that will look gorgeous on your mantel this season—from faux fur elegance to a silly little Christmas gnome.

1. A stocking for the Christmas curmudgeon

"It's because I'm green, isn't it?” Fanzy Bagz / Universal Studios

With the green face we hate to love embroidered on the front, this fun-loving, furry stocking is sure to make your heart grow three sizes. It is handmade in the U.S. of that signature neon faux fur, and you can choose to have it monogrammed.

With 89% of buyers granting it a 5-star rating on Amazon, the quality and craftsmanship of this stocking are two things that stand out. One reviewer added that it has “the perfect wow factor for the mantel.”

Get the Personalized Grinchie Christmas Stocking at Amazon for $30

2. A stars and snowflakes stocking for the Christmas sweater fan

Invest in this quality knit stocking that will last for many holiday seasons to come. CampKitschyKnits

Add your name to the front of this traditional hand-knit (in the U.S.) woolen Christmas stocking and you have an instant keepsake. They’re available in red or creamy white with star or snowflake patterns.

Camp Kitschy Knits’ Etsy shop has thousands of 5-star reviews for its knits, and these stockings are no exception. One says, “They are wonderful quality and will be used for many, many, many years!”

Get the Personalized Hand-knit Wool Christmas Stockings at Etsy for $68

3. For the little ones who want to princesses

A customizable Christmas treat. Shutterfly

When a Christmas stocking has the ultimate in personalization (an actual photo and a name), Santa will have no problem figuring out whose is whose. Complete with a castle and playful unicorn for your prince or princess, this will be an instant favorite for the holidays. It also features sweet details like a velvet cuff and cord trim, and there are three colors to choose from.

Get the Princess Castle Christmas Christmas Stocking at Shutterfly for $17.99.

4. Stockings with simple stripes recall yesteryear

These stockings are a perfect mix of the past and the present. GoodWishesQuilts

Harkening the simpler time of a Dickens’ Christmas, these handmade cotton stockings are vintage-inspired but have a true modern appeal. Available in red or green with a variety of stripe thicknesses, they’re made of sturdy twill—a fabric that earned them heirloom status with shoppers.

One noted, “I can tell they will last many years,” while others made note of the high quality finishing and letter stitching. Many shoppers bought several to fill their mantel with mix-and-match style during the holidays.

Get the Good Wish Quilts Vintage-inspired Modern Christmas Stocking at Etsy starting at $48.12

5. Cozy, knitted stockings to match your fisherman’s sweater

This snug stocking is great for a warm and cozy decor feel. L.L. Bean

Nothing says cozy better than a traditional fisherman sweater. Its classic cable stitch (some say a nod to the ropes of the trade) is said to bring good luck at sea. That luck isn’t lost on land, with these rustic thickly knit stockings generously sized for tons of holiday treats. Available in two solids and two patterns.

One buyer praises the fleece liner, as it helps the stocking retain its shape. One self-proclaimed crochet expert said, “These surpassed my expectations for a knitted stocking.”

Get the Chunky Knit Christmas Stocking at L.L. Bean for $29.95

6. A black or white stocking for a neutral look

A simple, yet sophisticated option. Anthropologie

When you want to forgo the flash of tinsel town, this stocking is the perfect choice. Its wool/cotton blend boasts a calming neutral color—either black or white. The texture gets attention with clever knots throughout the sock.

Shoppers “absolutely love this stocking,” with points going for its “cozy holiday vibes” and softness. One shopper bought one “for everyone in the family.”

Get the Textured Bobble Stocking at Anthropologie for $48

7. A whimsical stocking with a magical creature

Santa's tiny helpers have never been cuter. Mon Ami Designs / Getty Images / Coldsnowstorm

Elf on the Shelf, meet the gnome on the mantel. With a long faux fur beard, softly cushioned nose, and fun dangling legs, this stocking brings a little whimsy to your holiday home. French for “my friend,” Mon Ami blends its great reputation for producing whimsical dolls and soft toys with an instantly joyful home décor item.

Get the Mon Amie Gnome Stocking at Wayfair for $36.99

8. Elegant, velvet stockings for a serene Christmas

Glam stockings that are reminiscent of Old Hollywood. Pottery Barn

A neutral palette doesn’t need to be a snooze fest. Your fireplace greets the holiday in style with this elegant velvet stocking, decked to the nines with a festive appliqué and bell-shaped beads. Able to be personalized and made in a Fair Trade Certified factory, this stocking also supports the feel-good Better Cotton Initiative that trains farmers to care for the environment and respect workers’ rights.

Get the Embellished Velvet Stocking with Ivory Tree at Pottery Barn for $49.50

9. A quilted Christmas charmer

Not only are these classic quilted stockings gorgeous, but they can be customized to your liking. Ballard Designs

When just a typical stocking won’t do, playful pom-poms can add a festive touch. Available in red or white and made of quilted cotton with contrasting pom-pom trim and kantha stitching, it was inspired by Ballard Design’s popular Audrey Pom Pom Bedding. Add a monogram for a custom touch.

According to buyers, this stocking exceeds expectations. Perfect for a modern farmhouse décor, one reviewer notes it’s “very good material, quality, craftsmanship, and size.”

Get the Audree Pom Pom Stocking at Ballard Designs for $35

10. A stocking that says polar-bear-meets-snowman

Be careful not to spill any eggnog or hot coca on these stark white stockings. CB2

Christmas gifts never look more glamorous than when presented in a luxuriously soft white faux fur stocking. The fluffy texture adds an extra seasonal element with a soft-as-you-please, snow-like appearance. Pack it full of holiday treats and treasures for an elegant display, not only on Christmas morning.

Get the White Faux Fur Stocking at CB2 for $29.95

11. A set of stockings that have a plaid pajama vibe

The best stockings fit for a coordinated Christmas. Jekoson

There’s something special about red plaid and soft fur for Christmas, and this six-pack of stockings has both. Each gives off the classic yuletide vibe topped with gray-ish fur, and can be stuffed full of presents.

They’ve earned 5-star reviews from hundreds of shoppers. One noted how nice they looked when grouped together, and another loved the quality stitching and inside lining that add to the shape and sturdiness.

Get the Red Plaid Classic Christmas Stockings with Black Faux Fur Cuff, Set of 6, at Amazon for $29.99

12. Stockings for the pampered pooch

Your furry friend will head over heels for this bone-shaped holiday stocking. OurWarm

With one red and black buffalo plaid and one premium burlap, this duo of cute dog bone-shaped stockings lets your furry friend know you didn’t forget about them this Christmas.

Called “absolutely adorable” by several buyers, these stockings are “thick and sturdy.” They also earn high points for being durable, in case Fido gets feisty with the gifts.

Get OurWarm Pet Dog Christmas Stockings, Set of 2, at Amazon for $10.39

13. Basic but beautiful argyle stockings

These subtle stockings can be used in just about any holiday color palette. Free Yoka

Perfectly paired with all of your ivory or silver Christmas décor, these cable knit stockings are loosely knit in a traditional argyle pattern with heavy yarn for a soft and subtle sock. They have a classic vibe that fits into most décors while letting the gifts inside shine.

With 300 5-star reviews on Amazon, the main praise comes from the fabric—super soft and in beautiful colors that provide an “elegant touch” during the holidays.

Get the Free Yoka Cable Knit Argyle Xmas Stockings, Set of 4, at Amazon for $25.99

14. A cross-stitched stocking with an infusion of holiday cheer

You can catch Santa having different types of fun adventures on these adorable needlepoint stockings. Lands’ End

This intricate needlepoint stocking looks as if it was lovingly made by Grandma—if she has a sense of humor judging by the 17 giggle-inducing patterns (think Surfing Santa and Festive Fairies). It boasts a soft, cotton-velvet backing and can also be personalized.

With more than 1,000 5-star reviews, shoppers call it “lovely to look at” with “well made with high quality fabric.” Several were shocked how the personalized detailing made the entire stocking look homemade.

Get the Needlepoint Personalized Christmas Stocking at Land’s End starting at $17.47

15. A rustic stocking with 3D flair for a cute holiday look

This stocking has 3D appeal. Sunnyglade

A trio of seasonal guests—Santa, a snowman and a reindeer—bring Christmas cheer to your home. Every 3D detail on these high-quality burlap and fluff Christmas stockings are adorable, down to the carrot-beaded nose on the snowman.

Hundreds of 5-star reviews call these stockings “amazing,” with one shopper saying, “the size is perfect and the stitching seems well done. The detail is incredibly awesome.”

Get the Sunnyglade Classic Large Christmas Stocking at Amazon for $15.99

