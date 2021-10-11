Orange County health director warns of 'critical' flu season ahead.

While he's not ready yet to move on from COVID-19 as cases continue to fall, Orange County Health Director Dr. Raul Pino is warning about a 'critical season' for the flu coming up. Dr. Pino says there was very little flu last season because everyone was practicing preventive measures to keep from catching the coronavirus.

"Many people were not exposed to flu last year," Dr. Pino said. "so this year community levels for flu immunity will be lower than normal."

Dr. Pino says now is the time to get your flu shot. You can get both if you haven't been vaccinated for COVID-19 yet.

"The peak of the season for our area is around at the end of January- mid February, so it's important to get vaccinated for flu. The vaccines are out there and in many cases they are for free."

As far as where we are in the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Pino says "we are in a sustained decrease of infections and it should continue."

Dr. Pino says vaccination levels for the coronavirus are at such levels that any large community outbreaks are unlikely.

Image courtesy Getty