20 Thoughtful and Zen Gift Ideas for Therapists

Well, here we are again, about to roll into another pandemic birthday. My husband recently asked me for a birthday wish list and I had approximately zero ideas…which is exactly what happened last year. When this happened last year I queried in Instagram Stories about things people were loving or would ask for for their birthday and it resulted in this incredible, crowd-sourced pandemic-worthy gift ideas post. I asked again last week and once again, people did not disappoint! Several people asked me to share the list so here we go. Below, everything is organized by categories. Many of the items recommended to me were general but if there were cases where specific product recommendations were made I linked them up (in some cases, affiliate links are used, which means that if you shop the link I will get a tiny commission at no extra cost to you).

