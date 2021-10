Here’s a memory for you. We knew it as the Chic University of Cosmetology and it was a part of this community for many years. What ever happened to it?. First of all, It was first located in the old Helmer building downtown on Ottawa. Chic moved next to Witmark at one time, and also expanded to other locations including building their own building on 4-mile. Today, Chic is now Empire Beauty School on Alpine and 4 Mile.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO