15 tabletop Christmas trees for people with small spaces

By Kylie Sheaffer
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
15 tabletop Christmas trees for people with small spaces Getty Images / fazeful

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The holiday season can bring joy, excitement, and mountains of Christmas décor into your home—but these decorations can also come with some unwelcome stress.

For folks traveling through the holiday season, you may feel that decorating seems unnecessary. If you’re one of the millions of people in an apartment, in-law suite, college dorm, or retirement community this winter, you may find that you don’t have the space to bring in big decorations like Christmas trees. And, even if you do have the space for a full-sized artificial tree , where do you find the storage for it when the holiday season is over?

Tackle your holiday shopping early with deals and expert advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting team at Reviewed.

This year, skip the stress of lugging and storing a large tree in your home. We’ve compiled a list of 15 festive, classic, and conversation-worthy tabletop Christmas trees to help save space and spruce up your home for the holidays.

1. This boho-chic tree

Sometimes, less is more. Anthropologie

If you’re looking for chic, Instagram-worthy decorations this holiday season, look no further than the boho-cool Anthropologie. Its pre-lit artificial tabletop tree is pretty minimalist, but it does come with warm-white, twinkling LED lights.

The tree ranges from 2 feet to 3 feet tall, depending on the size you choose and is battery operated. You can whisk the tasteful tree from your office back to your home, without being pressed for space.

Get the Faux Pre-lit LED Alpine Tabletop Tree at Anthropologie starting at $68

2. This tree with multi-colored lights

Pocket-sized merriment for the holiday season. National Tree Company

If the classic warm-white light strand isn’t your style, lean into something brightly colored. Walmart’s pre-lit tabletop tree features a string of multi-colored lights. The tree is warm, cozy, and fun—and looks like it was plucked right from Santa’s workshop.

Its base is wrapped in a red cloth bag and the price falls under the $40 mark. A quick note—the 24-inch tree does only come with about 35 light bulbs. If you’re looking for a big pop of color, reviewers suggest adding more lights or brightly colored ornaments to this decoration.

Get the National Tree Company Multi-color Pre-lit LED Green Spruce Christmas Tree at Walmart for $28.99

3. This ceramic tabletop tree

This twinkling ceramic tree is sure to bring back all of those fond childhood memories. Milltown Merchants

The Christmas season is a nostalgic time for many people. We think back to our childhood holidays and the traditions we’ve celebrated. If you’d like to bring a touch of that nostalgia back into your home this Christmas, consider opting for a ceramic-style tabletop tree.

Milltown Merchants designed this tabletop tree specifically after traditional ceramic holiday décor. The decoration comes with colorful lighting, glossy paint, and several sizes to choose from (ranging from just over 6 inches tall to nearly 16 inches). Thousands of people have reviewed this product—with many writing that this decoration brings back memories of Christmases past.

Get the Milltown Merchants Ceramic Christmas Tree from Amazon for $51.69

4. A tree that squeezes into small spaces

The pinecones on this tiny tree offer a more rustic feel. Bethlehem Lights

If you’re looking for a tree that won’t add clutter to your office desk or apartment space, consider this 14-inch tabletop tree from QVC. Reviewers report that the pre-lit tree is battery operated, but also comes with an easy-to-use timer. The battery tucks under the burlap-sack base and features several light settings. It’s a tiny but mighty Christmas decoration—it can add festivity even to the smallest corners of your house.

Get the Bethlehem Lights 14-inch Lit Green Tabletop Pine Tree at QVC for $26.19

5. This pinecone statement piece

This accident-proof tree is especially perfect for households that get rambunctious around the holiday season. SantasChristmasWorld

For a miniature and unconventional Christmas decoration this year, consider picking up one of these unique, hand-crafted tabletop trees for your home. The tree is primarily a plastic and twig-based decoration, but it’s also wrapped in “frosted” branches, evergreen leaves, bright red berries, and more.

Delicate red bells are attached to the tree as well, so every time you move the decoration you’ll hear a jingle. It’s a small item—measuring at 13.5 inches, but reviewers still credit it for bringing rustic, holiday charm into their homes.

Get the Santa’s Christmas World Small Twig Cone Tree with Frosted Evergreens, Primitive Bells and Berries from Etsy for $29.65

6. A Christmas tree for the kids’ space

Add a bit of holiday cheer to any room in your home with this compact option. Crate&Barrel

One of the most fun parts of the holiday season for me growing up was always helping to decorate the house with Christmas décor. Unfortunately, for parents of young children, sometimes those decorations can come with fragile glass or objects that are too dangerous for kids.

Crate & Barrel takes the whimsy and magic behind decorations with this tabletop tree that’s safer for kids. The 13-inch tree comes with felt ornaments, a felt Santa tree topper, and a soft, starry tree skirt. Your kids can take part in the fun of decorating, without you having to worry about broken glass ornaments.

Get the Whimsy Santa Mini Christmas Tree Set at Crate & Barrel for $59.95

7. A tree with decorations included

A tree that's an all-in-one showstopper. Oyydecor

For the no-fuss, no-muss holiday enthusiasts in your life, consider a tabletop tree that already comes with all of the bells and whistles. This mini tree from Oyydecor comes with lights, decorations, and a tree topper, all for less than $20. It measures about 2 feet high, and won’t take up much space on your counter.

Just because it’s small, though, doesn’t mean it won’t leave a big impression. Hundreds of buyers have given this tree 5-star reviews—heralding the tree’s bright colors and base that looks like Santa’s own cloth bag. It’s also worth noting—the battery-operated tree features adjustable lights so you can play around with the settings that work best for you.

Get the Oyydecor Pre-lit Artificial Mini Christmas Tree at Amazon for $19.99

8. A cozy, snow-covered tree

Have yourself an elegant little Christmas. Pottery Barn

Dreaming of a white Christmas this year? Bring some of the snowy magic into your home with a winter-wonderland tabletop tree. This pre-lit, pinecone-covered decoration has been dusted with faux snow, so you can simulate the feeling of a chilly Christmas morning, even if there are no snowflakes in the forecast.

This tree is on the pricier end of our list, but it is also one of the taller trees in our product roundup. You can opt for the 36-inch or 48-inch tree. The decoration weighs a maximum of four pounds, too—so it shouldn’t be too difficult to maneuver around your space. The burlap base also adds a rustic, cozy touch to the decoration.

Get the Pre-lit Faux Snowy Pine Tree at Pottery Barn starting at $129

9. A tabletop tree pair

This festive tree can be used indoors and outdoors. The Home Depot

Sometimes one single tabletop Christmas tree just isn’t enough. The Home Depot is offering a two-pack, artificial fir tree set for shoppers who are looking to bring home double the holiday cheer. The decoration features a resin base that resembles concrete, which helps weigh down the tree to prevent it from tipping due to elbows or wobbly tables.

The trees are about 3 feet tall, and the manufacturer says they're suitable for both indoor or outdoor use. The trees are labeled as having a full shape and limited bare spots among the branches.

Get the 3-foot LED Pre-lit Potted Artificial Christmas Tree with Warm White Mini Lights (2 Pack) at The Home Depot for $89.98

10. A cozy felt tree for the table

This felt tree is soft to the touch. West Elm

Many shoppers prefer to steer clear of the artificial fir needles or tinsel that often comes with Christmas trees. If that’s the case for you as well, you don’t need to miss out on tabletop Christmas trees completely; opt for a cozy, soft felt-style tree instead.

This decorative felt tree pair from West Elm is festive and small enough to slide on a shelf or mantle. It comes in a set of two—the large tree measures roughly 24 inches tall and the smaller one reaches 18 inches. The tabletop tree is built on a solid wood base.

Get these Decorative Felt Trees at West Elm for $69

11. This rainbow Christmas décor

Don't be afraid to show your true colors this Christmas! Treetopia

Who said Christmas decorations need to be subtle or traditional? If you’re looking for brightly colored Christmas cheer this holiday season, check out Treetopia’s Mini Rainbow Gumdrop Trees.

Including their stands, these decorations measure only about a foot tall. According to Treetopia, these rainbow trees are protected by a 5-year foliage warranty and the company offers free shipping. Keep in mind, they do come in a set with numerous trees, so they will take up space in your home or apartment, especially when it comes time to store them until the next holiday season.

Get the Mini Rainbow Gumdrop Trees from Treetopia starting at $169

12. A statement piece for people who prefer minimalist styles

This unique wooden alternative can be your new holiday staple. Crate & Barrel

Crate and Barrel has a holiday decoration this season that fits the Scandinavian style to a tee. If you’re a fan of minimalism, cozy furniture, and clean, sharp lines in your décor, then the Tannenbaum tree is perfect for you.

This decoration is a solid wood tree, available in a variety of sizes, built onto a black iron rod. The tree is easy to clean and features “rotatable” branches. The reviews for this holiday décor are overwhelmingly positive, with buyers calling it “classy, contemporary, and elegant.”

Get the Tannenbaum Christmas Ornament Tree at Crate & Barrel for $59.95

13. This artisan-style christmas decoration

This barnyard style tree makes the perfect statement. Northlight

One of the most fun things about decorating your home for the holidays is that you can always find a decoration that fits your design style and personality. This artisan-style tabletop tree from the QVC is natural, rustic, and could fit well in any farmhouse-style home. The textured wood gives this minimalist decoration a one-of-a-kind look.

Get the Northlight 23.5-inch Brown Textured Wood Tabletop Christmas Tree from QVC for $48.28

14. This classic Christmas tree

The Balsam Hill website coined this tree as a "little delight." Balsam Hill

For the folks who prefer a miniature tree that is tinsel and twinkle-free, consider this classic Christmas tree from Balsam Hill. The Poconos Pine Mini Tree looks similar to an evergreen tree, without the tree’s signature needles dropping all over your house.

The tabletop decoration clocks in at about 28 inches and comes with its own plastic tree stand. Buyers can opt for the lit or unlit version of this holiday classic—in case you’d like a more natural-looking decoration or have your own set of lights you’d prefer to decorate with.

Get the Poconos Pine Mini Tree at Balsam Hill starting at $75

15. This snowy tree that fits the budget

A snowy tree to bring that frosty feel indoors. Costway

The cost of celebrating Christmas can add up quickly—between the travel, the gifts, and the food, you may not want to spend much money on decorations. If you like décor with an outdoorsy, rustic touch (that still falls within budget), Target has a Snow Flocked tabletop tree that may fit your home perfectly.

It’s 24 inches tall and features snow-dusted pinecones and a cement base, wrapped in burlap. The company advertises that the sturdy base helps prevent the tree from being easily tipped over. A quick note—this decoration does not come with lights. You'll need to add your own if you're looking for a classic holiday tree look.

Get the Costway 24-inch Snow Flocked Artificial Christmas Tree Tabletop with Pinecones and Burlap Base at Target for $22.99

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 15 tabletop Christmas trees for people with small spaces

