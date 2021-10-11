CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Election workers accused of shredding voter applications

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (AP) — Officials in Georgia’s most populous county, where election operations are already under review by the state, have fired two workers accused of shredding paper voter registration applications, according to a county statement released Monday. Preliminary information indicates that the employees checked out batches of applications for processing,...

TheDailyBeast

Georgia Election Workers Fired After Being Caught Putting Hundreds of Voter Forms Through Shredder

Two election workers in Georgia have lost their jobs after colleagues are said to have caught them destroying hundreds of voter registration forms. The Fulton County elections director, Richard Barron, said Monday that the pair destroyed around 300 forms that were supposed to be processed before local elections next month. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who famously stood up against former President Donald Trump after he told Raffensperger to “find” enough ballots to reverse President Joe Biden’s election win in the state, issued a furious statement about the form-shredding and called on the Justice Department to investigate. “After 20 years of documented failure in Fulton County elections, Georgians are tired of waiting to see what the next embarrassing revelation will be,” said Raffensperger. “The Department of Justice needs to take a long look at what Fulton County is doing and how their leadership disenfranchises Fulton voters through incompetence and malfeasance.”
2 Election Workers in Georgia’s Fulton County Fired for Allegedly Shredding Voter Registrations: Officials

Two elections office workers in Georgia's Fulton County have been fired for allegedly shredding around 300 voter registration forms ahead of local elections, according to a statement released by county elections officials. The county, which encompasses most of Atlanta, is the state's most populous, and will begin early voting for municipal races less than 24 hours after the news was announced Monday.
Election information for Jeffco voters

Believe it or not, it’s that time of year again! The 2021 Coordinated Election has begun, with mail ballots on the way to active, registered voters and 24-hour drop boxes now open. In the interest of helping our voters continue their recent record-setting turnouts, here is the who, what, when, and where (plus a bit more) for this November’s election.
'We are under a magnifying glass' | Fulton commissioner weighs in after employees fired amid voter application shredding claims

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — As early voting commences, some Fulton County voters may show up to the polls to find confusion over their registration status. Two election workers have been fired after claims they shredded up to 300 voter application forms. Fulton County elections director Richard Barron said the claims came from their coworkers.
Ga. secretary of state calls to investigate Fulton voter application shredding allegations, 2 employees fired

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has called the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate allegations that employees in Fulton County shredded hundreds of voter registration applications in the past few weeks. According to officials, the county allegedly shredded 300 paper voter registration applications in the...
Secretary of State Asks for DOJ Probe Into Fulton Elections Document Shredding

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is calling on the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the Fulton County elections office over allegations of shredding municipal election-related applications in violation of state law. The secretary said his office has already launched an investigation into the allegations.
Election Ballots Mailed to Voters as of October 8th

DENVER, Colo–October 8th is the first day county clerks across Colorado can begin mailing ballots for the November 2 Coordinated Election. Ballots must be mailed between October 8 and October 15 but voters can request to have a ballot mailed to them as late as October 25. “Once again, it...
Election Day Guide For Voters In New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The general election is less than a month away. In the Garden State, all eyes are on the race for governor. New Jersey voters will choose between Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy and Republican Jack Ciattarelli. Below are some important dates and details to know before hitting the polls. Where to vote? Click here to find your polling location. When to vote? Early voting will be held from October 23 to 31. Election Day is November 2, when polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information about early voting locations and times, click here. Other key deadlines? Voter registration ends October 12. Click here to check your registration status. Vote by mail ballots must be requested by mail or online by October 26, or in person by November 1. Ballots must be postmarked or returned in person by November 2. Click here to request a ballot. What’s on my ballot? Click here to enter your address for a sample ballot in your area. For more on New Jersey poll sites, early voting schedule, vote by mail information and more, click here. For more coverage of the 2021 election, click here. 
Election Day: Voter Turnout

Here in Virginia, Election day will be on Tuesday, Nov. 2. How many of you knew that? According to a Knight Foundation report on why millennials are not voting in local politics, the number of you that probably did know and will vote is around 21 percent. That means that about 80 percent of you did not know or worse, did not care. Arguably, the most important decision of this upcoming election will be determining who is the next governor. Will it be Democrat Terry McAuliffe or Republican Glenn Youngkin? And, let me be absolutely clear: this op-ed is not an endorsement for either candidate. Why not you may ask? Because I personally do not care about who you are planning on voting for ( at least not for the sake of this op-ed). I simply want all of you who are reading this to make sure that you are registered and ready to cast your ballot on Election Day.
Election Watchdogs Allege Voters in the Dark on Ballot Proposals

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you. A veteran watchdog of the city’s election process and a leading expert on the state’s redistricting process are both crying foul over the lack of outreach to the public regarding five statewide ballot proposals that voters are being asked to weigh in on during the Nov. 2 Citywide General Election.
