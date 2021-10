Auditions for The Addams Family Musical will be held next week on Tuesday, October 19th and Thursday, October 21st. There are several leading roles available as well as chorus parts. If you are interested, pick up an audition packet in the office for the audition materials. You must prepare a monologue and a song. Email Ms. Sullivan (tlsullivan) to gain access to the Drama Club Schoology class page. There you will find rehearsal tracks to help you prepare your audition. Hope to see you there! (10/21)

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 6 HOURS AGO