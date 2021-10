You had to look hard to see where Brandon Turnage contributed in his first five games at Tennessee after transferring in from Alabama in the summer, but what the Vols have known about the talented, versatile defensive back is now no longer much of a secret. With leading tackler Theo Jackson and Doneiko Slaughter, his backup at the nickel spot, both out against South Carolina, Tennessee turned to Turnage, and he more than delivered. There was no drop-off at the position and Turnage led the Vols with 14 tackles, including two tackles for loss, in a performance that on Monday earned him SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO