The fall chess season is in full swing, with strong national and local events on tap in the coming days and a world title match to look forward to in November. The U.S. Championship and the U.S. Women’s Championship kick off this week at St. Louis Chess Club, with reigning U.S. titleholder GM Wesley So and eight-time women’s champ GM Irina Krush looking to defend their titles for another year. Both 12-player events, thankfully, will be played over the board after migrating to the internet last year in the depths of the COVID-19 shutdown.

