California State

Body found in search for missing woman in California desert

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Searchers in Southern California have found a body in the Yucca Valley desert, two months after a 30-year-old woman disappeared in the area. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced Sunday that the human remains were found in rugged terrain in the open desert on Saturday. Now the coroner’s office is working to identify them and determine a cause of death.

